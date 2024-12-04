Gro-Vida Acquires Exclusive Partnership with Lyphe Australia to Expand Medical Cannabis Offering in Australian Market

The partnership will bring premium EU-grown cannabis to Australian patients, while positioning Lyphe Australia to access a diverse range of cannabis genetics.

TAVIRA, PORTUGAL, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portuguese-based medical cannabis cultivator, Gro-Vida, has partnered with Lyphe Australia for an exclusive supply agreement to bring EU-grown medical cannabis into the Australian market. The two businesses working in collaboration represent a major step forward in Lyphe Australia’s goal in providing high quality products as well as maintaining a dependable supply chain for patients. For Gro-Vida, this partnership opens new avenues to expand its reach in the Australian market, leveraging Lyphe’s established distribution network, to meet growing demand in Australia.“We are thrilled to see the expansion of Gro-Vida grown products in the Australian medical market. Patients require low-cost, high-quality options and I believe this collaboration will satisfy that need.” notes Mallory Bodnar, Managing Director of Gro-Vida.This partnership will allow Lyphe Australia to elevate the quality, consistency and diversity of their medical cannabis offering. “We recognize that patient needs will continually evolve, and as a patient-centric company, we must be poised to evolve with the demand” comments Kevin Nafte, General Manager for Lyphe Australia. By leveraging Gro-Vida’s diverse genetic repository Lyphe Australia is now positioned to bring a wide-range of cultivars to the Australian market.Initial launch cultivars include: Super Lemon Haze, MK Ultra and Wappa, and are available immediately to Australian medical cannabis patients who can already have these products be prescribed by approved practitioners.About Gro-VidaGro-Vida is a privately held pharmaceutical company licensed for the cultivation of medical-grade cannabis flower for international markets. Since 2019, Gro-Vida has been operational as one of the pioneering entities to receive licensing for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Portugal. The company owns and operates a 20,000m² hybridised greenhouse allowing for year-round cultivation to meet the growing demand in the global cannabis market. With a comprehensive genetic repository spanning from CBD-dominant to High-THC cultivars, Gro-Vida has played a pivotal role in shaping the burgeoning medical market by offering a diverse array of cannabinoid-based medicines to customers worldwide.Gro-Vida is a leader in the cultivation, production, and manufacturing of phytocannabinoid therapeutics, supplying pharmaceutical partners throughout the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia. Gro-Vida provides GACP and EU-GMP-certified products to the global market, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy to its partners.To learn more about Gro-Vida, visit www.gro-vida.com Connect with Gro-Vida on LinkedIN HERE For further inquiries, contact Mallory Bodnar, Managing Director at mallory@gro-vida.comAbout Lyphe AustraliaLyphe Australia is a patient - centered medical cannabis wholesale company dedicated to bringing quality, consistent and accessible products to Australian patients.Lyphe Australia’s brands include:AelleveA simple range of medical cannabis products to suite both community GP's and clinics at an affordable price to patients. The portfiolio includes:• 100% live rosin vapes• Dried cannabis flowers (including access and mid-tier flowers)• Cannabis extractsWild FlowerA range of carefully curated, hand trimmed, premium dried cannabis flower products selected based on cultivator best practice, quality and terpene content.For further inquiries, contact Kevin Nafte at kevin.nafte@lypheaustralia.com.au

