Gro-Vida Secures Supply Agreement with Canopy Growth GmbH for German Medicinal Cannabis Market

Gro-Vida will supply EU-produced GMP flower to Canopy Growth Germany GmbH for exclusive sale in the German medicinal market starting in the first half of 2025

TAVIRA, PORTUGAL, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gro-Vida, a medical cannabis cultivator located in the Algarve region of Portugal, is excited to announce an agreement with Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. This agreement marks a significant step in Gro-Vida’s efforts to meet the opportunity of the rapidly expanding medicinal cannabis market in Germany while aligning with Canopy Growth GmbH’s strategy for securing EU-based supply through an asset light model in addition to existing supply from the company’s Canadian GMP production platform."We are incredibly proud to be working with Canopy Growth Germany," shares Mallory Bodnar, Managing Director at Gro-Vida. "It is a remarkable honor to have a global leader recognize the exceptional quality of cannabis produced here in Portugal. This is not only a testament to our hard work but points to the promising future of Portuguese-grown cannabis on the world stage.”The supply agreement represents an exciting opportunity to drive growth for both companies, blending Gro-Vida's cultivation expertise and EU-GMP production partnerships with Canopy Growth GmbH’s extensive network and in-market expertise. Under the terms of the supply agreement, Gro-Vida will cultivate a range of exclusive medicinal cannabis flower for Canopy Growth GmbH, with the products slated for release under the Tweed brand.Tara Rozalowsky, Chief Growth Officer and President, International, Canopy Growth, highlights that this move is part of the company’s larger plans for international expansion: "Part of our global strategy is ensuring a diverse and high-quality supply chain, and Gro-Vida is an important piece of this strategy. Sourcing EU-GMP flower from Portugal, alongside our EU-GMP Canadian-grown cannabis flower, allows us to offer a versatile and competitive product portfolio in the German market while advancing our asset light strategy for growth."Products will be available via prescription and can be requested by patients nationwide in Germany from their healthcare practitioner beginning in calendar Q1 of 2025.About Gro-VidaGro-Vida is a privately held pharmaceutical company licensed for the cultivation of medical-grade cannabis flower addressed to international markets. Since 2019, Gro-Vida has been operational as one of the pioneering entities to receive licensing for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Portugal. The company owns and operates a 20,000m2 hybridized greenhouse allowing for year-round cultivation to meet the growing demand in the global cannabis market.With a comprehensive genetic repository spanning from CBD-dominant to High-THC cultivars, Gro-Vida has played a pivotal role in shaping the burgeoning medical market by offering a diverse array of cannabinoid-based medicines to customers worldwide.Gro-Vida is a leader in the cultivation, production and manufacturing of phytocannabinoid therapeutics, supplying pharmaceutical partners throughout the UK, EU and Australia. Gro-Vida provides GACP and EU-GMP-certified products to the global market, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy to its partners.To learn more about Gro-Vida, visit www.gro-vida.com Connect with Gro-Vida on LinkedIN HERE For media inquiries, please contact:Gro-VidaMallory BodnarManaging Directormallory@gro-vida.comAbout Canopy GrowthCanopy Growth is a world leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space, in addition to category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA has closed the acquisitions of approximately 75% of the shares of Jetty and 100% of Wana. Jetty owns and operates Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, and Wana is a leading North American edibles brand. The option to acquire Acreage, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast and Midwest, has also been exercised.Beyond its world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment – pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com For media inquiries, please contact:Canopy GrowthAlex ThomasDirector, CommunicationsAlex.Thomas@CanopyGrowth.com

