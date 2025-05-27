First Playable Demo of 'Niraya of ■■', a Brand-New Japanese Horror Game, Now Available

Niraya of ■■ main Niraya of ■■ 1 Niraya of ■■ 2 Niraya of ■■ 3 Niraya of ■■ 4

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new promo trailer featuring never-before-seen footage out now

HEXADRIVE Inc. (Headquarter: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Masakazu Matsushita), a creative studio specializing in game development, is pleased to announce the release of a playable demo for its all-new Japanese-style horror adventure game, “Niraya of ■■”, on May 28, 12:00 AM,2025 (JST).

In addition, a new promotional trailer has been made available, offering a preview of in-game content not included in the demo version.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZXxVHyO5c4E?feature=oembed

New Promotional Video for" Niraya of ■■"

Niraya of ■■ Demo Version Information

Niraya of ■■ is a Japanese-style horror adventure inspired by Buddhist philosophy from the Kamakura period. The main attraction of the game is Rather than fighting or hiding, the game introduces a fresh mechanic that centers on “evading” a variety of terrifying monsters, and the sense of fear that comes from having to solve puzzles while exploring strange spaces.

In the demo version, players can experience the game from the very beginning through to the end of the first area.

The demo features exploration of the opening environment, encounters with enemies, and an introduction to the game’s distinct Japanese horror atmosphere — along with a glimpse into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the protagonist, “Yutan”.

The estimated play time for the demo version is approximately 30 minutes.

Demo version link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3678610/

Niraya of ■■ Product Information

Title: Niraya of ■■ (Original Japanese Title: ■■ No Niraya)

Genre: Japanese horror adventure

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release date: Q4, 2025

Price: Undecided

Steam (full version): https://store.steampowered.com/app/3034350/

Steam (demo version): https://store.steampowered.com/app/3678610/_Demo/

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OFFICIAL_NIRAYA

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/OFFICIAL_NIRAYA

Company Profile

Company name: Hexadrive Inc.

Location: Parks Tower 28F, 2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa-ku, Osaka

Representative: Masakazu Matsushita, President and Representative Director

Establishment: 2007

Business: Planning, development and sales of computer games

Planning and development of digital content

Official website: https://hexadrive.jp/ (Japanese Only)

Developer Information

Director: Yuya Yamaguchi

Past Participating Works: ~FINAL FANTASY Rei-Shiki HD (Square Enix, 2015)

～FINAL FANTASY Zero HD (Square Enix, 2015)

～METAL GEAR SOLID SOCIAL OPS (Konami Digital Entertainment, 2012)

～METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D (Konami Digital Entertainment, 2004)

～SILENT HILL: The Short Message (Konami Digital Entertainment, 2024)

etc.

