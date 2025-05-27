Experience Australia’s Legendary Rail Journey Aboard The Ghan

via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the world’s great train journeys, The Ghan travels nearly 3,000 kilometres through Australia’s vast and varied landscapes, connecting Adelaide in the south to Darwin in the north. Since its first departure in 1929, the transcontinental route has become a bucket-list experience for travellers seeking to explore the country’s remote interior in comfort.Named after the Afghan cameleers who once helped open up Australia’s outback routes, The Ghan offers a unique perspective on the continent’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. The journey includes scheduled off-train excursions at key locations, allowing passengers to engage with Indigenous culture, regional history, and striking natural landmarks.Gold Service cabins provide private accommodation in single or twin configurations. By day, the cabin features lounge-style seating; by night, it converts into a cosy sleeping area. Twin cabins include a private ensuite. Guests enjoy all-inclusive meals in the elegant Queen Adelaide Restaurant and have access to the Outback Explorer Lounge, a social space designed for relaxation and connection with fellow travellers.Each itinerary includes immersive off-train experiences, such as a cruise through Nitmiluk Gorge, a guided walk in Alice Springs, or cultural insights in Katherine, designed to showcase the diverse environments along the route.Two Journey Options Include:Adelaide to Darwin (3 Days, 2 Nights)- From AUD 2,990 (Single Gold Service Cabin)- Stops include Alice Springs and Nitmiluk Gorge- Ideal for those beginning in temperate southern AustraliaDarwin to Adelaide (4 Days, 3 Nights)- From AUD 4,390 (Single Gold Service Cabin)- Includes extended onboard time and scenic stops in Katherine and Alice Springs- Offers more time to explore desert landscapesThe best time to travel is typically between May and September, when milder temperatures enhance outdoor excursions and desert experiences. Travelers planning a trip aboard The Ghan can now conveniently secure Gold Cabin bookings online through platforms such as KKday, with instant confirmation and secure payment options.

