Madhya Pradesh Tourism Concludes Successful Roadshows in Japan

Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture and Managing Director – Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, delivering a keynote address at the Tokyo roadshow Distinguished officials and dignitaries at the Osaka Roadshow Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture and Managing Director – MPTB, with Mr. Sho Hideki, Chief Director of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), at the Osaka roadshow, Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director – Events & Marketing, MPTB, delivering a presentation at the Tokyo roadshow Travel trade professionals at the Tokyo roadshow

From Tokyo to Osaka: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Deepens Engagement with Japan's Travel Trade

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board recently concluded a successful two-city roadshow in Japan, held in Tokyo and Osaka, with the aim of deepening tourism collaboration and enhancing international visibility for the state’s unique offerings. These engagements served to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Madhya Pradesh and Japan, and to position the state as a premier destination for Japanese travellers seeking immersive and diverse experiences in India.The delegation was led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. He was accompanied by Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director, Events and Marketing, and Mr. Mahendra Pratap Singh, Managing Director, Travel India Tourism and Chairman, IATO Madhya Pradesh Chapter.In Tokyo, the roadshow witnessed active participation from the local travel trade and was graced by Ms. Udita Gaurav, First Secretary, Commerce and Osaka Expo 2025. In Osaka, the roadshow was attended by a distinguished group of dignitaries including Mr. Chandru Appar, Consul General of India at Osaka-Kobe, Ms. Garima Mittal, IAS, Director of the India Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025, Mr. Sho Hideki, Chief Director, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Mr. Yamashita Yoshio, Director, International Affairs Division, Planning Department, Wakayama Prefectural Government, and Mr. Yutaka Konishi, Deputy Secretary-General, Kansai Japan-India Association.The roadshows featured detailed destination presentations, immersive audio visuals, and interactive quizzes that introduced Japan’s travel community to Madhya Pradesh’s Buddhist sites, national parks, wildlife experiences, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Khajuraho, Bhimbetka, and Sanchi. The events also spotlighted the state’s cultural richness, handicrafts, heritage properties, and sustainable tourism practices.Through these roadshows, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aimed to foster strategic partnerships with Japanese tour operators and travel influencers while positioning the state as an ideal destination for cultural immersion, nature-based exploration, and spiritual rejuvenation.The Japan roadshows are part of a broader international outreach initiative by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to engage global markets and attract discerning travellers seeking authentic Indian experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.