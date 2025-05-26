Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Bellaire Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Ross Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Community Improvement Corporation of Southern Clermont
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Village of Blanchester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Lake Erie International High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Citizens Leadership Academy East
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Citizens Academy Southeast
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Arcanum
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Millstone Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Scioto Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|Village of South Amherst
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Discovery Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Bradford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Manchester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA MORNING VIEW HOME #3
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Noble
|Sharon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Clay Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Marblehead
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Allen-Clay Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Clayton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Putnam County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ross
|Ross County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|North Canton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Mecca Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Greater Warren County Drug Task Force
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Village of Lowell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Jerry City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
