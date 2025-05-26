Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Richland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Ashtabula Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Bellaire Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Ross Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Southern Clermont

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clinton Village of Blanchester

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Lake Erie International High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Citizens Leadership Academy East

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Citizens Academy Southeast

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Arcanum

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Delaware Millstone Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Imagine Columbus Primary Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South Scioto Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain Village of South Amherst

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Discovery Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas County Economic Development Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Miami Bradford Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Manchester Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA MORNING VIEW HOME #3

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Noble Sharon Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Clay Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Marblehead

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Allen-Clay Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Clayton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Putnam Putnam County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland Troy Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Ross Ross County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Scioto Scioto County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Stark North Canton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Trumbull Mecca Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit Warren Greater Warren County Drug Task Force

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Village of Lowell

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Village of Jerry City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit