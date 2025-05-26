Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Ashtabula Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Bellaire Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Ross Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Southern Clermont
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clinton Village of Blanchester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Lake Erie International High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Citizens Leadership Academy East
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Citizens Academy Southeast
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Arcanum
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Delaware Millstone Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Imagine Columbus Primary Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
South Scioto Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain Village of South Amherst
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Discovery Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Miami Bradford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Manchester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA MORNING VIEW HOME #3
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Noble Sharon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Clay Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Marblehead
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Allen-Clay Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Clayton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Putnam County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ross Ross County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Scioto Scioto County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark North Canton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Mecca Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Greater Warren County Drug Task Force
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Village of Lowell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Jerry City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

