Shark warning systems and trauma kits rollout underway

Release date: 23/05/25

The first in a series of valuable measures aimed at reducing the risk and impact of shark interactions along South Australia’s coastline have been implemented.

The Malinauskas Government, in partnership with Surf Live Saving South Australia (SLSSA) and coastal councils, is delivering localised shark mitigation measures into the regions that need it most.

In November last year, the State Government announced a $450,000 funding package for SLSSA, as well as an additional $50,000 for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to be able to provide coverage of regional aquatic events.

The $450,000 funding package has seen the completion of the first Coastal Risk Assessments (CRA), starting at sites deemed by SLSSA as the highest priority based on recent tragic shark attacks.

These have been assessments within the district council areas of Streaky Bay and Elliston, with further CRAs on the way, with one currently being undertaken on the Southern Yorke Peninsula.

As part of this work, SLSSA have identified sites for improved signage and shark warning systems, as well as trauma kits at key locations. The first batch of trauma kits have today been delivered to Streaky Bay and Elliston on Eyre Peninsula and information and warning signage have been installed at Granites.

The warning signage, in the shape of a surfboard, will provide a space for community members to record latest shark sightings, and is positioned next to a warning flag, which will be raised in the event of a sighting, informing beach goers of the potential risk.

The State Government will continue to work with SLSSA and coastal communities on localised mitigation measures with signage to be delivered to Elliston and the Yorke Peninsula in coming months.

Click here to see images of the new signs

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

It’s fantastic to see the first measures from the Malinauskas Government’s $450,000 regional shark mitigation package being rolled out to the coastal communities where it’s needed most.

We have listened to regional community concerns and taken action to build on measures which can improve safety along our coastline., focusing on those areas identified as high-risk locations.

At beaches located a long way away from emergency care, having quick access to lifesaving equipment and clear, localised information can make a huge difference.

It is important to remember however, that there is no method that can completely prevent shark attacks. Beachgoers are strongly advised while enjoying our beautiful coastline, to remain vigilant, and to make use of educative resources such as those on the PIRSA website.

Attributable to Damien Marangon, SLSSA CEO

Surf Life Saving SA is proud to have delivered the first stage State Government’s regional shark mitigation package.

For remote coastal communities like Streaky Bay - who have sadly experienced multiple aquatic tragedies in recent years - these tailored safety solutions are critical.

The trauma kits installed at Granites are a vital addition to the community’s emergency response capabilities. With each trauma kit stored within a publicly accessible trauma box that’s available 24/7, they empower bystanders to take immediate action before first responders arrive.

Importantly, we’re working closely with the District Council of Streaky Bay and the local community to implement community education campaigns aimed at increasing public understanding of the trauma kits, their locations, and how to use them effectively in an emergency.

We’ve also supported the installation of a dedicated shark sighting community board and flagpole system to improve real-time awareness for beachgoers and provide clear alerts about current conditions.