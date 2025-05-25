First step towards a quicker, safer Curtis Road

The first stage to a quicker, safer drive for commuters on a key thoroughfare in Adelaide’s growing Northern suburbs will be delivered with a $250 million investment to remove the Curtis Road level crossing in Munno Para.

The 2025-26 State Budget, to be handed down next week, will include funding to match the Albanese Government’s $125 million commitment to deliver this important project over five years from 2025-26.

Suburbs such as Munno Para, Angle Vale, Riverlea, Kudla, Concordia, and Roseworthy are predicted to see significant population and economic growth over the next 30 years and beyond.

As the fastest growing region in the state, Adelaide’s northern suburbs form an important part of the Malinauskas Government’s Housing Roadmap, which seeks to create more homes for South Australians.

The State Government recently undertook the Northern Adelaide Transport Study, which identified Curtis Road as an important east west link and access route to the North South Corridor.

Currently, the Gawler Railway line crosses Curtis Road, 500 metres west of Main North Road.

Approximately 21,000 vehicles pass through this level crossing each day, and during peak periods the boom gates can be down for up to 15 minutes every hour.

The removal of the rail level crossing and grade separation will improve safety and travel time reliability by reducing road and rail network conflicts, eliminating this frustrating traffic bottleneck.

These works will support the significant growth in the region. Access from residential areas to the Northern Expressway and Main North Road is essential for people to access employment, education and recreational services.

The project will support 425 full time equivalent jobs per year over the construction period.

A planning study for the works will soon commence, with a concept design to be released in 2026. Major works will commence by 2027, with an expected completion in 2030.

Today’s announcement follows our recent commitment to construct a new dual lane roundabout at the intersection of Heaslip Road and Curtis Road in Angle Vale, a $30 million project jointly funded with the Albanese Government.

We are also set to begin work on critical water and sewer infrastructure projects that will enable new homes to be built in Adelaide’s Northern Suburbs. The installation will be streamlined to limit the impact on commuters along Curtis Road.

The two individual projects involve the installation of 5,200 metres of new trunk water main, along with 800 metres of new trunk sewer main and a new sewer ventilation system.

Videos and images of the Curtis Road level crossing and artist impressions of the grade separation are available here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The northern regions of Adelaide are projected to be our fastest growing in the next 30 years, accounting for 40 per cent of Greater Adelaide’s projected population growth.

Significant growth like this needs investment in infrastructure, particularly for important links like Curtis Road, which provides a vital connection between east and west and towards the North-South Corridor.

This is Stage One of dealing with the issues on Curtis Road. Northern suburbs commuters have waited long enough, now it’s time to step in and get this done.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Curtis Road is a council road, under the care and control of the City of Playford – but unfortunately, the council has only invested $268,000 on enhancements to Curtis Road since 2014.

It’s time for other levels of government to step in.

Curtis Road suffers from significant congestion, with 20,300 vehicles going through this level crossing each day currently, and extensive future traffic growth predicted.

This upgrade will mean no more waiting at busy boom gates, less time stuck in peak hour traffic and improved travel time reliability.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This partnership with the Albanese Government will deliver a quicker and safer Curtis Road for the thousands of motorists who use this key connector every day.

This is an important first step towards alleviating some of the pressures on Curtis Road.

The State Government has committed $125 million over the next five years to build the infrastructure needed to support our growing population.

Attributable to Nick Champion

Smoother, safer roads, new water infrastructure and more homes shows our

government is delivering for Northern Suburbs families and businesses.

By investing in Curtis Road and the surrounding foundational water infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and improved quality of life for generations to come.

Attributable to Federal Member for Spence Matt Burnell

I join the community in welcoming the continued investment along Curtis Road by the State Government.

This combined $250 million investment to remove the level crossing, builds on the combined $30 million to futureproof the Heaslip Road and Curtis Road intersection.

Our community expects government at all levels to work together, the State and Federal Government are playing their parts, it is time for the City of Playford to come to the table.