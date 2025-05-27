Building education capacity across the state

Release date: 26/05/25

A $70 million new primary and preschool for Adelaide’s north and upgrading infrastructure at schools across South Australia are at the forefront of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s 2025-26 State Budget investment to give students the best education.

The new public school will have space for 400 students, from Reception to Year 6 as well as a 60-place preschool and will support major residential growth in the northern suburbs.

A site has not yet been selected for the school, but planning for the project is underway to ensure equitable access to high quality public education services within Adelaide’s northern suburbs to meet growing demand from families.

An additional $40 million commitment in this year’s State Budget will target upgrading heating and air conditioning units and other upgrades at a range of public schools across South Australia.

The Department for Education holds a substantial infrastructure portfolio, with about 5700 buildings at more than 900 public schools, preschools and children centres. With the average building age in schools being 44 years, the State Government’s 20-year infrastructure plan sets out the government’s priorities to ensure communities have access to fantastic local schools.

The budget commitment sees an extra $10 million per year for the next four years allocated to fast-track priority projects.

Among the schools to benefit will be Henley Beach Primary School, in Adelaide’s west, where more than 300 children will soon have an improved heating and cooling system in their classrooms.

Another project that will benefit from the $10 million commitment is Karcultaby Area School on Eyre Peninsula where the design and technology facilities, currently housed in a shed, will be replaced giving students the opportunity to use modern facilities supporting their career pathways.

Other schools to share in the initial tranche of upgrades include:

Banksia Park School R-6

Mitcham Girls High School

East Torrens Primary School

Kilkenny Primary School

Hewett Primary School

Flagstaff Hill R-7 School

Underdale High School

Renmark West Primary School

Coromandel Valley Primary School

Goodwood Primary School

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

There is no more important investment we can make than in the education of our young people. It transforms lives.

We are a state that is growing, with enormous opportunity for economic prosperity ahead of us.

But to maximise this opportunity we need our growing population of families building their homes in communities with high quality schools.

That’s exactly what this investment in a new school and preschool, along with school upgrades around the state, will deliver.

The State is undertaking unprecedented growth and we need to ensure we are ready, with schools in new developments, ready to go as families with young children move in – not 10 or 20 years later.

Attributable to Stephen Mulligan

Ensuring students have access to a great education, no matter where they live, has been an important part of every budget of this government.

From building new schools, to ensure we have appropriate services available to families, to capital infrastructure – we are doing the hard work now, so that we are prepared for the future growth of the state.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This budget continues the Malinauskas Labor Government’s record of prioritising education in our state – from the early years, all the way through school, training and university. It’s the best way we can ensure economic growth for our state.

Our government has a strong commitment to public education and ensuring our children and young people have access to a high-quality education in their local area.

Every investment we are making is aimed at making sure families can attend their local school, knowing we are making every school a great school in South Australia.