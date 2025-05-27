400 homes to transform iconic Racecourse precinct

Release date: 27/05/25

Construction has begun on 400 new homes next to the Morphettville Racecourse as the urban revitalisation of an iconic South Australian location continues.

The Quarter, which is a collaboration between Villawood Properties, Hostplus and the South Australian Jockey Club will deliver a diverse range of premium affordable and luxury homes, with prices beginning at $650,000 for a 2 bedroom, two-storey home.

The project compliments the Malinauskas Labor Government’s rejuvenation of Morphettville, with construction well underway on the adjacent tramline upgrades and precinct improvements.

The Quarter development forms part of a $350 million revamp of the historic Morphettville racetrack which will transform the iconic course with high-end commercial, specialty retail, residential and community spaces.

The broader Morphettville upgrade will redevelop 7.5 hectares between the racetrack’s home turn and Anzac Highway, and will include:

A new community plaza, linking Anzac Highway to Morphettville, which will be available for year-round events and create a grand entry to the racecourse.

Mixed use apartment buildings with more than 150 residences.

A supermarket, shops, hospitality outlets, a new SAJC-owned The Junction tavern and, SAJC offices.

250 townhouses and low-rise apartments ranging in height from two to three storeys.

Earlier this month, the Minister for Planning approved two code amendments that will unlock land once used for horse stables for residential development, allowing for around 200 new homes to be built.

The homes at the Quarter have been designed by architects Studio Nine. Taking cues from popular equestrian developments worldwide, this project gives racing fans a great spot to live, with all the amenities close at hand and a laid-back, premium feel.

Villawood has thrown itself into multiple South Australian greenfield and infill projects which will deliver around 5000 lots, representing $6 billion of economic impact over the next 15 years.

Through the initiatives outlined in the Housing Roadmap, the Malinauskas Labor Government is building a pipeline of land and housing projects along with supporting infrastructure that has the potential to deliver more than 60,000 new homes across metropolitan Adelaide and in regional areas.

For more information on the project, head to https://morphettvillequarter.com.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

I welcome work getting underway on The Quarter, marking a major step forward in the transformation of Morphettville into a vibrant, connected community that offers a wide range of housing options for South Australians.

Tackling housing supply issues takes innovative partnerships between government and the private sector to deliver high-quality, diverse housing, while supporting local jobs and our broader economy.

The appeal of Morphettville as a suburb for housing options is undeniable. There is strong sense of community here, combined with excellent facilities

Attributable to Alan Miller, CEO Villawood Properties

This is one of the great urban renewal stories and comes at a time when the SA housing market is very keen for a new breed of affordable quality housing.

Together with the SAJC, Hostplus and the SA Government, we’re rewriting the handbook on urban design, we’re spearheading an exciting vibrant new future for Morphettville and we’re delivering the goods to a housing market more than keen to embrace a new way of suburban living.

The beauty of it is that it’s a fully South Australian effort from the developers to the architects and partners in an iconic South Australian project that will ultimately benefit a great many South Australians

Attributable to Grant Mayer, CEO, SA Jockey Club

The Quarter represents a bold new chapter in Morphettville’s story. This development is more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about creating a connected, thriving community that enhances our iconic racecourse and ensures it remains at the heart of South Australian life for generations to come.

Importantly, it also future-proofs racing at Morphettville by diversifying and strengthening the precinct’s footprint.

This is the result of genuine collaboration – between government, developers, and the South Australian Jockey Club - to unlock the potential of underutilised land and create real value for the community.

Alongside the rezoning of Morphett Road, The Quarter marks a significant step in securing the long-term viability of racing in South Australia.