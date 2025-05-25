State Police Investigate Double Fatal In Frederick County

May 25, 2025

(NEW MARKET, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a double fatal traffic crash this afternoon in Frederick County.

The deceased victims were passengers inside a box truck involved in the crash. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Identification is pending next of kin notification.

At 4:10 p.m. today, troopers from the Frederick Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported near Exit 62 on I-70 in New Market. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a BMW SUV, traveling westbound on I-70 prior to Route 75, rear-ended a box truck. The box truck subsequently traveled across the center median and struck a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on I-70.

Both the box truck and tractor trailer were propelled into the wood line adjacent to eastbound I-70 and caught fire. The drivers of both vehicles were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and refused medical treatment. The two passengers in the BMW were transported by ground to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 between Route 75 and Route 27 remain closed. Maryland State Police and Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel remain on the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are on the scene assisting with road closure and detours. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Frederick County has been notified of the incident.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered.

The investigation is continuing.

