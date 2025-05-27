KONA EARTH’S COFFEE TALK VIDEO SERIES WINS TELLY AWARD

Kona Earth's series "Coffee Talk: The Art of Exceptional Coffee" wins Telly award. Kona Earth Owners, Steve and Joanie Wynn Kona Earth is a producer of Kona Hawaiian Specialty Coffee

Created by Emmy award-winning duo Steve and Joanie Wynn, the series from beloved Hawaiian Coffee brand Kona Earth shares coffee-making tips and tutorials.

As coffee producers, we get questions from our customers about how best to prepare our premium Hawaiian specialty coffee. It made sense to use our video talents to educate & entertain coffee-lovers.” — Joanie Wynn, Kona Earth Owner

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KONA EARTH ’S COFFEE TALK VIDEO SERIES WINS SILVER TELLY IN BRANDED CONTENT CATEGORY IN THE 46th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDSKONA EARTH announced today its video series COFFEE TALK: THE ART OF EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE has been named as a winner in the BRANDED CAMPAIGN: FOOD AND BEVERAGE CATEGORY in the 46th Annual Telly Awards.COFFEE TALK: THE ART OF EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE is a YouTube video series produced by Kona Earth, a Hawaiian Coffee brand loved for its premium Kona coffee , uncompromising quality, and superlative customer service. Each episode of the series dives into coffee-making techniques and tips for coffee lovers to improve their home brewing experience. The series features authentic Kona coffee from Kona Earth's farm and is hosted by the charismatic Luke Walstead, a coffee expert who guides viewers through the intricate world of coffee in a relaxed, fun, and easy-to-understand format.Produced by Kona Earth owners and Emmy award-winning duo Steve and Joanie Wynn, Coffee Talk: The Art of Exceptional Coffee combines the couple’s passion for growing Kona coffee with their background in television production. They aimed to create content that could take viewers’ daily brew from average to extraordinary.PRODUCER JOANIE WYNN "As a Kona coffee grower, we receive so many questions from our customers about the best ways to prepare and enjoy our premium Hawaiian specialty coffee. We took a page from our previous production career to create this informative video series. It just seemed like a natural fit to use our video storytelling talents as a way to educate and entertain our Kona Earth coffee-lovers.”PRODUCER STEVE WYNN "From growing to roasting, great coffee is equal parts science and art, but it doesn't have to be stuffy or intimidating. As a videographer and editor in my previous career, I know firsthand how powerful video can be as an educational and marketing tool. It gives viewers a way to really get “inside” the Kona coffee experience and appreciate it in new ways.”From the benefits of buying whole-bean coffee to grind settings and brew methods, each segment of Coffee Talk: The Art of Exceptional Coffee helps coffee lovers achieve the best coffee-drinking experience at home. In one episode, host Walstead visits the Kona Earth farm to see harvest season in person. In another, he shares recipes for coffee cocktails made with Kona coffee. Through coffee-making tips, tutorials, and tastings, each episode brings greater understanding and appreciation for this world-class Kona coffee.About Kona Earth: Nestled on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, Kona Earth grows and roasts exceptional Kona coffee. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest coffee on the planet. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn lovingly nurture their Hawaiian specialty coffee from crop to cup, processing on-site, micro-batch roasting, then shipping farm-direct for supreme freshness.About the Telly Awards: The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Top video and television content producers were selected from over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry across the globe. This year’s winners include Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), Sawhorse Productions, Telemundo and more. The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/ Please contact Joanie Wynn, Kona Earth for inquiries: joanie@konaearth.com or call 808-498-4476Website: https://konaearth.com Facebook: /konaearthInstagram: @kona.earthYouTube: /@KonaEarthCoffeeCOFFEE TALK: THE ART OF EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcwonA-uq2Ov9EFUmc6wxUIa9SEBMT42S More information on the Telly Awards can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press ###

Coffee Talk: The Art of Exceptional Coffee Series Trailer

