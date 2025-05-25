DR. TERRY OROSZI SELECTED AS TOP PRINCIPAL STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR IN SECURITY & CRISIS RESPONSE BY IAOTP

Dr. Terry Oroszi will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Terry Oroszi, a visionary leader and advocate for peace, was recently honored as the Top Principal Strategist of the Year in Security & Crisis Response 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition celebrates her unparalleled contributions to national security, leadership, and her unwavering commitment to fostering resilience and ethical decision-making in an increasingly complex world.Inclusion in IAOTP is a distinction reserved for the most accomplished professionals across industries. Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, leadership abilities, academic excellence, and contributions to their communities. Dr. Oroszi will be celebrated at IAOTP’s annual awards gala this December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where her remarkable career and impact will be honored.With over three decades of experience spanning national security, crisis leadership, and higher education, Dr. Oroszi has cemented her reputation as a dynamic strategist and a catalyst for change. As the Founder and CEO of the Gandhi-King Center for Nonviolence Organization, she champions initiatives that promote peace, nonviolence, and global stability. Her work embodies the legacy of Gandhi’s profound words: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”Dr. Oroszi’s expertise extends across situational awareness, counter-extremism strategies, behavioral threat assessment, and leadership in high-pressure environments. Her innovative coaching methods emphasize integrity, personal power, and transformational leadership, equipping individuals and organizations to thrive amidst uncertainty.Her influence spans multiple sectors. As Vice Chair and Associate Professor at Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine, she has led groundbreaking programs in research, leadership, and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) Defense. Her public service includes pivotal roles with the FBI’s InfraGard program and the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) Executive Board. She has also collaborated philanthropically with the Gandhi and King families on the Season for Nonviolence initiative, furthering her mission to inspire peace and resilience.Dr. Oroszi’s academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Studies, with a focus on crisis leadership and high-stakes decision-making, as well as advanced degrees in Molecular Biology and Evolutionary Biology. Her research has contributed to the development of behavioral assessment tools and decision-making frameworks that have transformed leadership practices.In addition to her academic and leadership accomplishments, Dr. Oroszi is a bestselling author whose creative work bridges intellect and imagination. Her thriller novels, including Operation Stormfront and Operation Deep Dive, are part of the acclaimed FBI Special Agent Evelyn Black series, which continues to captivate readers with its gripping narratives of resilience and human strength. Her non-fiction works, such as Weapons of Mass Psychological Destruction and The American Terrorist, along with over 50 journal publications in healthcare and homeland security, reflect her unwavering commitment to counterterrorism, public safety, and advancing science and medicine.Dr. Oroszi’s military background, including service in the U.S. Army as part of the NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) team, underscores her lifelong dedication to protecting others. Her career is a testament to her belief that security is not just about protection—it’s about consciousness, connection, and the courage to lead with integrity.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated: “Dr. Terry Oroszi is a true visionary and thought leader. Her ability to inspire, influence, and create meaningful change is unparalleled. We are thrilled to honor her at this year’s gala and celebrate her extraordinary accomplishments.”For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com Looking ahead, Dr. Oroszi remains driven by her profound sense of purpose. She continues to mentor emerging leaders, advocate for peace, and empower others to rise with resilience and integrity in an ever-changing world.Dr. Terry Oroszi’s Mission Statement:Strategist. Defender. Creator of Change.In a world defined by complexity, division, and uncertainty, Dr. Terry Oroszi is a force of transformation. Not only a strategist in national security, she is a storyteller, a peace activist, and a guide for human resilience. 