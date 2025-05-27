Negranti Creamery Appoints Rikki Hernanskey as Director of Sales and Marketing

Seasoned Brand Strategist Joins Fast-Growing Ice Cream Company to Lead Sales and Expansion

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Negranti Creamery , known for its small-batch, handcrafted ice cream made with signature sheep’s milk, also offers cow’s milk and vegan options—all made with wholesome ingredients from American family farms. The company proudly announces Rikki Hernanskey as its new Director of Sales and Marketing.With a robust background in sales and marketing, Rikki brings a wealth of experience to Negranti Creamery. Her strategic vision and innovative approach are set to elevate the brand's presence across retail, wholesale, and catering & event channels. Rikki's expertise in driving growth and crafting compelling brand experiences aligns seamlessly with Negranti Creamery's commitment to delivering a true farm-to-spoon experience.“Rikki’s experience and vision in sales and marketing make her an excellent choice for this important role,” said Seth Brink, President at Negranti Creamery. “She brings a fresh perspective and the kind of leadership we need as we continue to grow thoughtfully and authentically.”As Negranti Creamery continues to grow, the brand is preparing to open three new locations in Phoenix, Peoria & Tempe, Arizona and one in Garden City, Idaho in late spring 2025. These additions mark a major step in the company’s expansion strategy, with plans to scale franchise opportunities to meet increasing demand. Rikki will play a key role in this expansion, helping to ensure brand consistency, market readiness, and customer connection as Negranti Creamery brings its wholesome, nostalgic offerings to new communities.About Negranti CreameryFounded in 2010 by Alexis Negranti, Negranti Creamery was born from a love of sustainable agriculture and a passion for crafting wholesome, high-quality food. What began as a way to create delicious ice cream she could feel good about serving her own family has grown into a beloved brand known for its farm-to-spoon commitment. Negranti Creamery handcrafts every batch of ice cream using milk sourced from American family farms, blending old-world charm with new-world innovation. Each scoop is inspired by Grandma’s recipes—hand-churned, thoughtfully made, and packed with love.For more information, visit www.negranticreamery.com

