RelaCare Adult Diapers Selects Purple Crayon Brand & Digital as Agency of Record for U.S. Launch

Japan’s Leading Adult Diaper Brand selects Purple Crayon Brand-- RelaCare Adult Diapers to Make Its U.S. Debut in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RelaCare U.S, a Xins Company healthcare division and Japan’s leading adult diaper and incontinence brand, has selected Purple Crayon Brand, LLC, NY as its Brand and Digital Agency of Record for its highly anticipated U.S. launch in June 2025.

Purple Crayon Brand, NY will introduce RelaCare’s patented, ultra-thin, high-absorbency technology to the growing U.S. adult diaper market, providing consumers an advanced engineered adult diaper brand with a sleeker, more comfortable, and a leak-proof alternative to existing brands.

Purple Crayon Brand & Digital, Purple Crayon Brand & Digital, recognized for its data-driven digital strategy, sharp brand positioning, and innovative, disruption-led launch tactics, will spearhead the introduction of RelaCare’s breakthrough technology to the U.S. consumer and healthcare markets.

RelaCare, recognized across Asia for its advanced moisture-wicking technology and superior absorbency, and 100% organic cotton manufacturing has built a reputation as the most trusted incontinence brand in Japan. With the adult diaper market in the U.S. expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2032, RelaCare is poised to redefine the category with its innovative half-thickness, double-absorbency design, delivering all-day dryness and discreet wearability.

As part of the U.S. launch strategy, Purple Crayon Brand & Digital will lead end-to-end brand development, market research, digital strategy, and performance marketing for RelaCare, ensuring a seamless rollout across all channels. This includes an omnichannel go-to-market plan, Amazon and Walmart digital storefronts, and paid media campaigns across Meta, Google, and Amazon Advertising.

RelaCare’s first-ever U.S. consumer research study and focus groups, which took place in February 2025, provided valuable women’s insights to tailor the product messaging and marketing strategies to meet the unique needs of American Women consumers.

“RelaCare has set the standard for incontinence care in Japan, and we are excited to bring this innovation to the U.S. market,” said Jyo Xin, CEO of RelaCare Japan. “My background as an engineer made me focus on selecting the best materials, including 100% organic cotton, and insist on the highest standards of product quality within our manufacturing process. Our ultra-thin, high-absorbency technology was designed to provide both comfort and confidence to users, and we believe it will be a game-changer for millions of Americans seeking a superior alternative.”

He continued, “Partnering with Purple Crayon Brand & Digital ensures that our brand story and breakthrough technology will reach the right audiences effectively.”

“The U.S. market is primed for innovative Japanese brands to enter the market, said Tony Hatori, Strategic Advisor to Purple Crayon Brand. “As a former CEO of a U.S.-based Health and Wellness brand, I understand the complexities of launching in this highly competitive space.

As a strategic advisor to Japanese brands and having previously collaborated with Purple Crayon Brand, I’m confident in their expertise in brand positioning and digital strategy—and in their ability to help this launch redefine the adult diaper and incontinence category.”

“We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing incontinence brand to the U.S.,” said Jeff McClelland, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of Purple Crayon Brand & Digital. “RelaCare and its new Women’s Adult Diaper products will disrupt the incontinence marketplace and provide a superior product and confidence to women—and later in the year, men. RelaCare doesn’t call these “adult diapers” – their products are “Freedom Wear”, allowing active mature women the freedom to stay active and pursue their passions.”

RelaCare will officially launch in the U.S. in June 2025.

Consumers will soon be able to purchase RelaCare products via Amazon, Walmart, and other major online retailers, supported by digital campaigns targeting active older women, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

About RelaCare Japan

RelaCare is one of Japan’s most rusted adult diaper brands, known for its high-performance incontinence solutions designed to provide maximum absorbency, comfort, and discretion.

RelaCare products feature patented leak-proof technology and advanced moisture-wicking capabilities, making them a top choice for millions across Asia. RelaCare is expanding globally to bring its innovative, high-quality adult diapers to new markets.

About Purple Crayon Brand & Digital

Purple Crayon Brand & Digital, LLC with offcies in NY and Miami, is a full-service brand strategy, digital performance marketing, and creative agency specializing in launching and scaling disruptive Challenger consumer brands. With expertise in e-commerce, digital advertising, and data-driven storytelling, the agency has helped brands across industries achieve sustainable sales growth and brand market leadership.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sophia Saaz-Digital Client Lead

sophia@purplecrayonbrand.com

