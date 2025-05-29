Let’s Talk™ With Bradford Rand, CEO, RAND Luxury, Inc. About The Annual Hamptons Concours, August 2nd in Bridgehampton

Bradford Rand, President & CEO, RAND Luxury, Inc. www.RANDLuxury.com www.LetsTalk.press

The Hamptons Concours, hosted in an exclusive private estate setting, showcases a curated collection of classic and contemporary Ferrari and Porsche motorcars.

We are honored to chat with Bradford Rand, today, Founder & CEO, RAND Luxury, Inc. about The Annual Hamptons Concour, August 2nd in Bridgehampton, benefiting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Bradford. Before we talk about your upcoming event, the annual Hamptons Concours https://randluxury.com/event/hamptonsconcours25/ please tell us about your journey and a brief history of RAND Luxury.Bradford Rand: I founded RAND Luxury in 2006 with a clear passion: to create world-class events that celebrate the finest in automotive design, innovation, and lifestyle. Our journey began with a series of high-profile launch events for some of the world’s most iconic car brands.One of our first signature events was the unveiling of the Lamborghini Gallardo in New York City, hosted by Tom duPont of the duPont Registry Magazine. Shortly after, we produced an unforgettable launch of Bugatti in Beverly Hills, featuring none other than Jay Leno. We then hit the road, organizing over 20 Aston Martin launch events across the country for the debut of the V8 Vantage Roadster.That momentum led us to help launch Monticello Motor Club, New York’s most elite private racetrack, in an event hosted by Jerry Seinfeld and Mario Andretti—a true highlight.As the company evolved, we expanded our portfolio with lifestyle-driven experiences like The Luxury Review, The Luxury Technology Show, and Luxury Lounges at top-tier film festivals including Sundance, Tribeca, and Toronto.In 2008, we made a pivot toward sustainability with the creation of Go Green Expo, the nation’s largest eco-friendly tradeshow at the time—drawing crowds of up to 10,000 attendees at each event.Today, RAND Luxury continues to thrive by producing the Hamptons Concours, our annual Luxury Charity Brunch supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. Why this cause? Because, honestly—I love dogs more than people.Let’s Talk™: We understand that Hamptons Concours, on a private estate, in Bridgehampton benefits the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation ( https://southamptonanimalshelter.com/ ). One will read on your website that, “invited guests peruse over $100 Million Dollars in collector cars and indulge in a fully catered brunch, top shelf spirts, scotch tastings & hand-rolled cigars.” Care to elaborate?Bradford Rand: The Hamptons Concours is one of the most prestigious and anticipated automotive events of the summer season, drawing car enthusiasts, collectors, and tastemakers from across the country. Hosted in an exclusive private estate setting, the event showcases a curated collection of classic and contemporary Ferrari and Porsche motorcars, celebrating craftsmanship, performance, and design.Each year, the event sells out! The Concours welcomes over 500 distinguished guests, including affluent collectors, socialites, and celebrities, for an unforgettable day of fine automobiles, gourmet brunch, and meaningful philanthropy—benefiting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.Let’s Talk™: Who are some of your key sponsors and strategic partner for this event?Bradford Rand: Several of our premier sponsors will offer exclusive experiential activations throughout the Concours. Featured partners include Louis XIII Cognac by Rémy Martin, Cohiba, Ferrari of Long Island, Roger Dubuis, Staple Gin, and many more.Guests will enjoy a variety of luxury experiences, such as tastings of the rare and prestigious Louis XIII Cognac, valued at nearly $5,000 per bottle; hand-selected Cohiba cigars from the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, expertly cut and lit on-site; and a first look at Ferrari of Long Island’s latest lineup of motorcars. Additionally, attendees can sample the newly launched Staple Gin, crafted by celebrity chef and TV host Rachael Ray, while Roger Dubuis presents their newest collection of exceptional timepieces.Let’s Talk™: We applaud all the work you do to help so many worthwhile charities. Want to share with us any of your other success stories?Bradford Rand: Beyond raising funds for various charitable causes, one of my proudest personal accomplishments has been the ability to financially support both of my parents in their later years. Despite facing moments when my businesses were on the brink of failure, I remained committed to ensuring they lived fulfilling and comfortable lives. My mother raised my sister and I alone after her divorce and for a while my family was on welfare and food stamps - so being able to provide for my mother was sincerely one of my favorite success stories.Another significant milestone came during the COVID-19 pandemic. With in-person events shut down, I took a calculated risk by pivoting my Cybersecurity conference and trade show business to a fully virtual model—at a time when the concept of virtual trade shows was still met with skepticism. To my surprise and satisfaction, the shift not only worked—it exceeded expectations. The business not only survived but thrived, becoming more profitable than ever. This strategic move ultimately led to a successful acquisition by a private equity firm in late 2022.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Bradford, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Bradford Rand: At this point, it’s back to work. I would like to personally thank you Martin for the decade of support you have given me. It’s been a real pleasure working with you over the years.About RAND Luxury----------------------------Founded in Manhattan by serial entrepreneur Bradford Rand, RAND Luxury is a premier event production company renowned for curating exceptional experiences that merge innovation, luxury, and philanthropy.Since 1993, the RAND Luxury team has produced over 2,500 high-profile events, including acclaimed series such as TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, and Fashion Career Expo. The company has also hosted elite experiences such as The Luxury Lounge during the Sundance, Tribeca, and Toronto Film Festivals.RAND Luxury has partnered with some of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands, producing exclusive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and McLaren.Since 2018, RAND Luxury has proudly presented the annual Hamptons Concours, an invitation-only charity brunch benefiting BCRF / Breast Cancer Research Foundation & the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. About RAND Luxury----------------------------Founded in Manhattan by serial entrepreneur Bradford Rand, RAND Luxury is a premier event production company renowned for curating exceptional experiences that merge innovation, luxury, and philanthropy.Since 1993, the RAND Luxury team has produced over 2,500 high-profile events, including acclaimed series such as TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, and Fashion Career Expo. The company has also hosted elite experiences such as The Luxury Lounge during the Sundance, Tribeca, and Toronto Film Festivals.RAND Luxury has partnered with some of the world's most prestigious automotive brands, producing exclusive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and McLaren.Since 2018, RAND Luxury has proudly presented the annual Hamptons Concours, an invitation-only charity brunch benefiting BCRF / Breast Cancer Research Foundation & the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. Set against the stunning backdrop of a private polo estate in Bridgehampton, the event showcases the finest motorcars from Ferrari and Porsche in a judged competition.Many of RAND Luxury's events have supported impactful causes, raising funds for organizations including City Harvest, The Red Cross, VH1 Save the Music,The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, North Shore Animal League, and Southampton Hospital.RAND Luxury's events have been featured in prominent media outlets such as CNBC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Variety, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, The New York Post / Page Six, The Daily News, Hamptons Magazine, Crain's, Yahoo, and The Los Angeles Times.The next Hamptons Concours is scheduled for August 2nd in Bridgehampton.Learn more at www.RANDLuxury.com Bradford RandPresident / CEORAND Luxury, Inc.Office: 212.655.4505 ext. 223Mobile: 917.992.1333Email: BRand@RANDLuxury.com1129 Northern Blvd.Suite 404Office #449Manhasset, New York 11030Connect with Bradford Rand, President & CEO, RAND Luxury Inc.LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/bradfordrand/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/randluxury/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/RandLuxury/ Flickr: www.flickr.com/photos/randluxury/albums/ X / T: wwwtwitter.com/RANDLuxurySouthampton Animal Shelter Foundation:

