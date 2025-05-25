Filipina Singer Eylsia Expands Her Leadership at Nicolas of Palm Beach, Releases "Red Flags" Video in the Philippines

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Python Ocean Sunset Collection (Red) Blue Paraiba Ring, by Nicolas of Palm Beach

All of us dream about getting a second chance at reliving our lives; most cannot have that luxury, except in dreams.” — Lisa Pamintuan, President Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach, is excited to announce the release of the new music video "Red Flags" by emerging pop artist Eylsia on YouTube, now available to audiences in the Philippines. In a heartfelt statement, Pamintuan shared, “All of us dream about getting a second chance at reliving our lives; most cannot have that luxury, except in dreams.”

Eylsia's journey is one of resilience and passion. From a young age, she demonstrated immense talent as a tennis player, becoming a world-level player by age 10 and the youngest winner of the Irish Open at 14. Despite her early success in sports, Eylsia felt a yearning to explore her talents in entertainment, a dream that was set aside as she navigated the complexities of business and academia.

After taking control of a major toy company and successfully venturing into the world of internet gaming, Eylsia became one of the youngest college presidents in the United States. However, she ultimately decided to leave the academic world behind to pursue her true passion for music. With the help of a songwriter and some innovative AI enhancements, Eylsia is now poised to make her mark in the music industry.

In addition to the new music video, Eylsia is developing a TV series titled “The Other Side,” which delves into the intersection of AI and the music industry, exploring the challenges and triumphs faced by artists in this evolving landscape.

To celebrate her musical comeback and inspire others, Eylsia has issued a challenge: she will wager one of her Paraiba rings, from Nicolas of Palm Beach, appraised at over $100,000, against any Filipina full-time resident over 55 who can defeat her in a three-set tennis match. “I need a handicap! Conditions must be applied! I’m a singer now!” she quipped, showcasing her playful spirit and love for the sport.

Eylsia is also on the lookout for young Filipina talent to join her in reliving her dreams through music and creativity.

The release of "Red Flags" marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Eylsia, who is ready to share her journey and inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles.



About NICOLAS OF PALM BEACH

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.