Award-Winning National Watercolorist Mark Parmelee to Be Featured Artist at Brush Strokes Gallery This June

Painting by Mark Parmelee of downtown Fredericksburg, VA. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Painting by Mark Parmelee. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Mark Parmelee, Master watercolorist painting

Mark Parmelee, Master watercolorist

This body of work reflects places that have become a part of me—some that feel like home, and others that feel like a memory I didn’t know I had.”
— Mark Parmelee, Master Watercolorist

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brush Strokes Gallery is proud to announce that acclaimed watercolor artist Mark Parmelee will be the Featured Artist for June 2025. The gallery will showcase a new collection of his award-winning work in an exhibition titled Fredericksburg and Beyond, which will run from June 5 through June 29 at the gallery’s historic downtown location.

A nationally recognized artist whose watercolors have been honored in juried shows across the country, Parmelee now resides in the Fredericksburg area, where he continues to find inspiration in Virginia’s rich history and architectural charm. His latest collection features scenes that blend local beauty with distant travels—each painting capturing light, atmosphere, and story in signature detail.

The public is invited to attend the Opening Reception on Friday, June 6, from 5–9 p.m., where Parmelee will be present to share stories behind the work, answer questions, and meet fellow art lovers.

Exhibit Title: Fredericksburg and Beyond
Dates: June 5–29, 2025
Opening Reception: Friday, June 6, 5:00–9:00 p.m.
Location: Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
Website: https://www.brushstrokesfredericksburg.com/mark-parmelee

Mark Parmelee’s watercolors have been featured in numerous national exhibitions, earning recognition for their emotional depth and refined technique. His work attracts collectors and enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

For media inquiries or additional details, please contact:
Brenda Parmelee
Phone: 540-424-8987
Brenda@smallerlivinghugelife.com

Katie Chapman Hornor
Katie Hornor
email us here
