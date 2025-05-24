Arrest Made in Chinatown Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Chinatown.

On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 1:37 a.m., the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects pulled both victims out of the vehicle, assaulted them, and one of the suspects struck both victims with a firearm and pointed the gun at one of the victims. The suspects took property from the victims and fled in the victims’ vehicle. Both victims were injured. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other victims sought medical treatment on their own.

First District officers located the stolen vehicle and multiple individuals in the 1700 block of First Street, Northeast. Officers were able to stop 26-year-old Devon Rogers, of Northwest, DC. He was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun). Officers recovered the victim’s stolen property.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25076409

