NOUR ABDELAAL APPOINTED TO LEAD CREATIVE DIRECTION & PRODUCTION AT THE SPACE GROUP

I am honoured to lead The Space LIVE. This is more than a role—it's a calling to create, inspire and elevate voices that deserve to be heard” — Nour, Managing Director

DUBAI, DUBAI MARINA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Group proudly announces the appointment of Nour Abdelaal as Managing Director of Space LIVE Productions and Creative Director & Marketing Manager at The Space Events & Sports, marking a dynamic new chapter in the company’s evolution.With a strong track record in creative storytelling, digital production, and immersive brand communication, Nour joins the leadership team to spearhead a bold vision for content, experience, and innovation. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as The Space expands into a hybrid model—combining world-class venue operations with a full-fledged, in-house media and production powerhouse.“Nour blends high-level vision with on-the-ground execution in a way that transforms teams and elevates output,” says Anna Morgenstern , CEO of The Space Group. “He brings a cinematic eye, a director’s discipline, and the leadership to push Space LIVE beyond traditional production—into a creative engine for events, media, and original storytelling.”As a managing director, Nour leads Space LIVE’s full range of work—from high-concept livestreams and cinematic event coverage to branded campaigns, podcasts, and original productions for film, television, and digital platforms. Beyond client work, he’s shaping the studio into a content ecosystem built to support every stage of the pipeline—from idea to execution.Space LIVE operates on two powerful fronts: large-scale external productions that push creative boundaries, and an in-house studio optimized for high-quality, fast-turnaround content. Whether filming a multi-cam broadcast or developing an original series, the goal remains the same—enable people to build with purpose and create without compromise.“Space LIVE started with a simple goal—to make high-quality production more accessible, flexible, and creatively supportive,” says Nour Abdelaal. “We’re not just creating content— we’re building a space where clients and creators can shape their narratives with clarity, confidence, and the freedom to focus on what truly matters.”This appointment reflects The Space Group’s ongoing commitment to innovation,positioning itself at the forefront of the MENA region’s evolving event-tech and media ecosystem.Located at Marina Plaza 1302, Dubai Marina, Space LIVE is set to become the premier destination for media professionals, content creators and event organisers seeking top-tier production services. For booking inquiries, contact LIVE@the-space.com.

