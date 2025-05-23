Mayor Bowser and Chief Smith Share Updated Public Safety Posture in Response to Recent Incidents Involving Youth

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of the three-day weekend, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela A. Smith, and Department of Parks and Recreation Director (DPR) Thennie Freeman to discuss adjustments to the District’s public safety posture, especially as it relates to recent disturbances involving juveniles in commercial areas across the District. At the press conference, the Mayor announced her intent to work with public safety leaders and the DC Council to introduce legislation updating the District’s curfew.

“We want our young people to be able to socialize safely and appropriately. But we are seeing some very concerning trends and concerning behaviors, and these changes in behavior require changes to our public safety posture,” said Mayor Bowser. “MPD will have an increased presence in neighborhoods across the city, and DPR and MPD are working together to activate Banneker Recreation Center every day this weekend. But first and foremost, we are calling on parents to make sure you know where your teens are, who they are with, what they are doing, and when they are coming home.”

To promote safe and positive activities during the holiday weekend, DPR and MPD are hosting a three-day Holiday Hype at Banneker Recreation Center (2500 Georgia Avenue, NW). The center will be open Friday through Sunday, from 7 pm to 11 pm, offering music, food, games, big-screen NBA playoff viewings and other teen-focused activities.

“At DPR, we believe that recreation is prevention,” said Director Freeman. “Our rec centers, our programs and our people are here to provide structure, opportunity and joy to young people all across the District.”

Chief Smith announced that MPD will increase police presence in neighborhoods across the city, with the goal of preventing and disrupting negative behavior. The Chief, who reiterated the Mayor’s call for parents to know where their kids are and who they are with, emphasized that MPD will be strictly enforcing laws around disturbance of the public peace offenses.

“I need our youth, and those who care for them, to hear our message loud and clear,” said Chief Smith. “Tonight, and throughout the weekend, you will see a strong and visible presence of our officers across the city and anyone who chooses to be disruptive will also be met with consequences.”

