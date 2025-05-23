TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Rolling to Remember

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, the First Amendment event, Rolling to Remember, will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures and parking restrictions that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

4th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Tunnel

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

(No traffic north on 14th Street - lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

