Tourism Titans and Cultural Icons to Headline Caribbean Week in New York 2025

NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is pulling out all the stops for Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY) 2025, bringing some of the biggest names in global and regional tourism, media and culture to the stage from June 1–6. Held under the timely theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism,” this year’s showcase promises unmatched star power and substance at North America’s premier Caribbean tourism event.Coinciding with the celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, this year’s edition will feature some of the most influential voices in global and regional tourism and media, including:﻿ • Jennifer Bisram, Reporter and Anchor, CBS News New York• Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands• Cardigan Connor, newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Anguilla• Owen Darrell, Minister of Tourism, Bermuda• Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line• Latia Duncombe, Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation• Charles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda• Peter Greenberg, Emmy-winning CBS News Travel Editor• Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, St. Kitts and Nevis• Scott Mayerowitz, Former Executive Editor, The Points Guy• Marva Williams, CEO, Discover Dominica AuthorityThe lineup also features prominent cultural figures such as Dominica’s Bouyon star Asa Banton, Olympic gold medalist Thea LaFond, and other regional dignitaries:• Ian Gooding-Edghill, Barbados Minister of Tourism & International Transport, and Chairman of the CTO Ministerial Council• Andrea Franklin, CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors• Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, and Former Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors“Caribbean Week in New York continues to be our region’s most powerful platform to showcase the people, ideas and partnerships that are shaping the future of tourism. This year’s lineup speaks volumes about the Caribbean’s influence — not only as a travel destination, but also as a cultural and economic force,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO. “From our rising stars to our seasoned leaders, CWNY 2025 will celebrate Caribbean resilience and vision at every level.”The 2025 edition will spotlight the dynamism and diversity of the region through a series of high-impact events, including:• Sessions on artificial intelligence and hospitality innovation• The launch of the CTO Reimagine Plan• Media Marketplace and Caribbean Media Awards• Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner and Awards• Forums on airline and cruise connectivity, featuring executives from American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Sunrise Airways, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Gondens International Advisors, and Nassau Cruise Port• Sessions on the Orange Economy and creative industries• An Allied Member session on emerging markets• The relaunch of CTO’s Hospitality Assured ProgramCultural Showcase Debuts in Times SquareA major addition to the CWNY calendar is the Caribbean Cultural Showcase, an immersive celebration of Caribbean music, dance, cuisine and art. The event will take place on Thursday, June 5, from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Westin New York at Times Square, with music provided by The Legendary Supreme Team. Attendees will enjoy live performances, island-inspired culinary experiences, art displays, exclusive travel offers, and chances to win trips to Caribbean destinations.Tickets are available now at: https://bit.ly/caribbeanculturalshowcasetickets

