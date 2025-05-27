Convoso Accelerates Momentum with New Leadership Hires Amid Rapid Growth

New leadership appointments support Convoso’s sustained 40% annual growth and product innovation as company scales its team, technology, and market presence.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading contact center software provider for revenue teams, announced today a series of strategic leadership hires to support its continued rapid growth and innovation. The expansion of the leadership team aligns with growth milestones and an evolution of the company’s product and market strategy.A Five-Year Surge in Revenue and Team ExpansionConvoso has achieved a 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the past five years, reflecting the strong and growing demand for its high-performance dialer and compliance-first solutions. During the same period, the company has quadrupled its workforce, reinforcing its commitment to scaling operations and delivering exceptional service to its customers.The company also maintains an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64.1, a world-class rating for SaaS companies where an NPS of 36 is considered good, indicating high levels of customer satisfaction and retention.“Our company is nearly 20 years old and the business success of our customers has always fueled our growth,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “We’ve built a platform that not only adapts to a fast-changing regulatory landscape but helps call centers grow their businesses efficiently, compliantly, and profitably.”Investing in Leadership to Scale Innovation and ExecutionAs part of its growth strategy, Convoso has made several key leadership additions:- Natalie Peled David joins as SVP of Revenue, responsible for aligning all customer-facing functions to maximize growth and profitability across the customer journey.- Eric Davidson steps in as VP of People Operations, overseeing HR, talent recruitment, and company culture.- Paul St. Clair has been appointed Head of Compliance, bringing legal and regulatory expertise to further strengthen Convoso’s leadership in compliance technology.- Vickie Nickel continues in the role of Chief of Staff, supporting company-wide operational efficiency and strategic alignment.- New product leadership hires include senior product management professionals from Fortune 500 tech firms and leading AI/CCaaS companies, driving innovation and speed to market.Expanding Market Reach and Strategic PartnershipsConvoso has expanded beyond its historically strong presence in the insurance industry into key growth verticals, including home services, solar, debt settlement and consolidation, credit repair, and business processing outsourcing (BPOs). In 2023, the company entered the conversational AI market, further differentiating its platform.Convoso stands apart with industry-leading capabilities:- Fast connection speed: less than 3 seconds- Dialing scalability: 5,000+ concurrent platform calls across 15M+ leads- 97% accuracy in Answering Machine Detection- Advanced campaign management tools- Comprehensive compliance suite- Easy API integrations with partners such as DNC.com, ActiveProspect, Balto.ai and LeadspediaThese strategic partnerships enrich the platform’s capabilities, providing lead verification, fraud detection, litigation scrubbing, and seamless CRM workflows, and enable customers to manage compliance and boost performance.Innovation That Anticipates Market ShiftsConvoso continues to evolve its technology to stay ahead of industry changes, particularly in response to tightening regulations, growing challenges in spam flagging, and the complexity of multi-channel outreach. The company has developed proactive, AI-powered automation tools for multi-channel campaign optimization, intelligent caller ID reputation automation, and compliance management.Convoso’s CEO plays an active role in setting industry standards as a board member of Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) , underscoring the company’s leadership in ethical outreach practices.Convoso continues to look ahead with scalable innovation in mind. In 2025, the company plans to double its engineering team and roll out several key product developments.“New products and platform enhancements are part of our continued mission to empower contact centers to grow faster, more efficiently, and with confidence,” said Bobby Hakimi, CPO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “With the right leadership, a strong customer foundation, and a relentless focus on innovation, we’re poised for even greater impact in the next few years.”About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.

