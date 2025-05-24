Retail Trade Growth Continues Upward Trend in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 23, 2025

Province Ranks Second in Canada for Retail Trade Growth

Saskatchewan's retail sector continues to show strong performance, with a 8.2 per cent year-over-year increase in retail trade sales from March 2024 to March 2025 (seasonally adjusted). This places Saskatchewan second in the nation.

"These statistics speak to the stability of Saskatchewan's economy and the strength of our business community," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Every new purchase made here helps drive opportunity by supporting jobs, encouraging investment and reinforcing confidence in our province's business friendly environment."

The total value of Saskatchewan's retail trade reached 2.2 billion in March 2025.

The Monthly Retail Trade Survey compiles data on sales, including e-commerce sales, and the amount of retail locations by province, territory and selected census metropolitan areas from a sample of retailers.

Retail sales is a measure of total receipts at stores, or establishments, that sell goods and services to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

