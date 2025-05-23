Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas Legislature For Delivering Record Public Education Funding

TEXAS, May 23 - May 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas Legislature for passing House Bill 2 providing record public education funding in Texas.

“This critical school finance legislation is the largest public education funding increase in Texas history," said Governor Abbott. "House Bill 2 adds $8.5 billion to raise teacher and staff pay, keep our schools safe, expand career training programs for our students, and fund other public school needs—putting Texas on the pathway to be the best state in the nation for education. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Chairman Brandon Creighton, and Chairman Brad Buckley for their steadfast leadership to getting this key piece of legislation to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law. With empowered parents, exemplary teachers, and exceptional academics, Texas will be No. 1 in educating our children.”

In his 2025 State of the State Address earlier this year, Governor Abbott declared teacher pay raises and career training as emergency items this legislative session.