Texas Is One Step Closer To Border Security Reimbursement

TEXAS, May 23 - May 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 533,400 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 53,900 criminal arrests, with more than 45,400 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 726 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: U.S. House Designates $12 Billion For Border Reimbursement



Governor Abbott yesterday thanked the United States House of Representatives for designating $12 billion in President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill to reimburse states for the money spent defending the country from former President Joe Biden's border crisis.



"Former President Biden’s reckless open border policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration, requiring Texas to hold the line,” said Governor Abbott. "I will continue working with the U.S. Senate, Texas Congressional Delegation, and President Trump to ensure Texas is fully reimbursed for doing the federal government’s job to secure the border.”



Read the full press release here.



Governor Abbott: Texas Works Closely With Trump Administration To Secure Border



Earlier this month, Governor Abbott shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Texas National Guard soldiers working with federal partners to patrol the Texas-Mexico border near Roma.



Texas continues to work closely with the Trump Administration to secure the southern border to keep Texas and America safe.

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Apprehend Illegal Immigrant



Yesterday, Governor Abbott took to X to highlight Texas National Guard soldiers apprehending an illegal immigrant attempting to enter the United States.



Since President Trump took office, illegal border crossings have decreased by 99.9%.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler, Illegal Immigrants



On May 9, a smuggler in a white Dodge Challenger led DPS troopers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit on IH-35 in Webb County.



During the pursuit, the smuggler, Humberto Misael Garcia, of Laredo, recklessly evaded troopers, reaching speeds of 100 mph through neighborhoods. Garcia crashed into a wall, then continued to evade for several miles before disregarding a traffic light and crashing into another vehicle. He then bailed out of the vehicle and led troopers on a short foot pursuit. DPS troopers eventually deployed a taser to end the pursuit.



Garcia was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, evading arrest, failure to stop and render aid, and reckless driving. Four illegal immigrants were located inside the vehicle and referred to Border Patrol.



WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler, Illegal Immigrants In Val Verde County



Last weekend, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a gray Cadillac ATS on US-277 in Val Verde County.



During the stop, the driver, Kevin Andres Ramirez, of Dallas, consented to a search of the vehicle. The trooper then discovered two illegal immigrants, from Mexico, inside the trunk of the vehicle who were sweating profusely due to extreme heat and limited ventilation.



Ramirez was arrested on human smuggling charges, and the two illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS, Border Patrol Seize 72 Lbs. Of Marijuana, Apprehend Teenage Smugglers



Two weeks ago, as part of a joint anti-smuggling operation under Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Border Patrol Agents seized 72 lbs. of marijuana and apprehended three teenage smugglers, from Mexico, in Cameron County.



DPS troopers charged one of the smugglers, Octavio Medina-Contreras, 17, with felony marijuana possession. The two other smugglers, both juveniles, were referred to Border Patrol.

Texas National Guard Installs Barrier On DoD Land For First Time



This week, Texas National Guard soldiers and engineer teams working on Operation Lone Star began construction on land owned by the Department of Defense to reinforce border fencing with razor wire and anti-climb barriers for the first time.



The anti-climb barriers will be used to enhance border security while serving as a visual deterrent and complex obstacle for migrants attempting to cross into the United States illegally.



Border Patrol requested the new barriers along high-traffic areas, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen physical deterrents and improve border security infrastructure. The additional razor wire and anti-climb barrier will help deter illegal entries and enhance the ability of Border Patrol agents to catch anyone trying to illegally cross from Mexico into Texas.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Conduct Boat Patrols



Texas National Guard boat response teams work around-the-clock to assist Operation Lone Star partners to secure the Texas-Mexico border. Special Agent Sebastian Casares, stationed in Rio Grande Valley, highlights the critical functions that the river patrols play to locate and apprehend illegal immigrants.



"We are on the Rio Grande River to prevent, deter, and interdict any illegal activity happening on the Texas border," said Special Agent Casares. "Our goal is to not let anybody cross, and while you are on the boats I feel like they see you and they automatically think 'they are going to catch me.'"