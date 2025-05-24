Supporting Veterans and our Communities Veteran Service Club Support Program Intake now Open

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 23, 2025

Today, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross was joined by representatives from Royal Canadian Legion/Sask Command to see first-hand the improvements at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 2 that were funded through the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program.

"Our government is proud to invest $1.5 million annually in organizations that support our veterans in Saskatchewan," Ross said. "These veterans service clubs enrich our communities and work tirelessly on behalf of veterans who have faithfully served our province and country."

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants up to $30,000 to organizations such as Legion branches, Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units, and more. The grant is used to support facility upgrades, operations, events, and other activities to advance the work and help strengthen the long-term sustainability of veteran service organizations across the province.

In 2024-25, grants were provided to 81 Legion branches, ANAVETS units, and other veterans organizations across the province, including two facilities in Prince Albert.

The 2025-26 application intake will close on June 1.

Last year, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2, in Prince Albert, received $30,000 to help replace a leaky roof. In previous years, the Branch also received funding to repair sidewalks, renovate bathrooms, replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit and two windows, paint the building exterior, install outdoor lighting and upgrade their parking lot.

"Thank you to the Government of Saskatchewan for their leadership in continuing to recognize the work that the Royal Canadian Legion branches do in each community for our Veterans and their families," Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 President Rick Hodgson said.

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

