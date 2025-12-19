Saskatchewan Crop Production Hits Record High in 2025

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2025

Saskatchewan's crop production reached a record 41.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2025, a 13.7 per cent increase over 2024 and 24.1 per cent above the five-year average.

"Despite challenges faced by many producers this growing season, overall Saskatchewan production was up this year thanks to the resilience and innovation of producers," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "This record production puts us within reach of the growth plan goal of 45 MMT by 2030."

The major crops by production volume were spring wheat at 12.7 MMT, canola at a record high of 12.2 MMT, durum at 5.4 MMT, barley at 3.5 MMT, lentils at a record high of 2.9 MMT, dry peas at 1.8 MMT and oats at 1.8 MMT.

Saskatchewan experienced significant production growth in key crops in 2025, with lentils up 37.0 per cent, canola up 16.7 per cent, barley up 16.0 per cent, durum up 8.5 per cent and spring wheat up 5.3 per cent.

Statistics Canada's Saskatchewan estimates are based on a post-harvest survey of 7,198 farmers conducted from October 3 to November 6, 2025.

