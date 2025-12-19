Saskatchewan Exports Continue to Support Food and Energy Security Worldwide

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2025

Today the Ministry of Trade and Export Development provided data on Saskatchewan's global exports. Despite a challenging year, where international trade disputes, tariffs and geopolitical events have disrupted trade to traditional markets, Saskatchewan exports are making their way to different markets across the globe.

"Saskatchewan products are being sent to over 160 countries, helping to ensure food and energy security for billions of people," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan exports, and the value of those exports continues to grow. Here at home these exports are essential for creating jobs and providing services and infrastructure that ensure the great quality of life for the people of Saskatchewan."

Highlights include:

In the first nine months of 2025, one of the top destinations for Saskatchewan products in South America was Brazil, where exports totaled $1.3 billion dollars, primarily in potash.

Exports to Japan have grown considerably to almost $900 million, a 50 per cent increase, primarily in canola seed and wheat.

The Andean region increased an impressive 45 per cent.

Exports to Peru climbed 44 per cent to $344 million and were focused in the areas of wheat, lentils and canola oil.

Exports to ASEAN countries also saw a jump of 36 per cent to $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2025, largely potash, wheat and wood pulp.

Exports to Malaysia grew by about 31 per cent to over $300 million, mainly due to potash and wheat.

While exports to Indonesia grew by 23 per cent to $824 million, mainly in potash, wheat and wood pulp.

In Europe, North Africa and the Middle East exports have increased by 25 per cent per region in 2025, collectively worth about $4 billion.

Exports to the United Kingdom have increased 68 per cent to $502 million, primarily driven by uranium and wheat.

Agri-food exports to Algeria have grown by 45 per cent to $508 million.

In the United Arab Emirates exports in 2025 have increased over 25 per cent to $353 million, primarily from lentils and canola seed.

"This government is committed to continuing to fight for our exporters and find new markets and grow existing ones," Kaeding said. "We will do this through our network of nine international trade and investment offices, which have played a key role in the success we are seeing today."

In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which has since climbed to nearly $50 billion on average over the past three years.

