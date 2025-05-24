Virtual public meeting May 29 on Grand Canyon airport runway rehabilitation

TUSAYAN – The Grand Canyon National Park Airport is hosting a virtual public meeting Thursday, May 29, to discuss a runway rehabilitation project that will result in the runway closing for about 28 days starting in July.

The meeting will include information about how the $13 million project will improve safety and operational efficiency for users of the airport, which is operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The meeting will include a representative from ADOT and Mead & Hunt, the project’s engineering firm.

The virtual meeting begins at 10 a.m. May 29. Attendees can submit questions in advance via email or through the live chat function during the meeting. Attendees can join via this link.

The project will require the airport undergoing nightly runway closures from June 15 to July 14 to complete pre-closure work on Taxiways A and B. Starting July 14, the runway is scheduled to close 24 hours a day through Aug. 11. Helicopter operations may continue to operate from the apron area during this period.

The runway rehabilitation project includes a 3-inch mill and overlay of the runway, reconfiguration and rehabilitation of Taxiway P, A and B, marking modifications on aircraft parking apron, and updated airport signage to meet current FAA standards.

This project’s mid-summer start date was selected to ensure warmer weather conditions, which are required for asphalt paving and resurfacing.

The project will be funded by a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program grant, along with state matching funds.

Additional project updates and information are available at azdot.gov/grandcanyonairport.