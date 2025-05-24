STATE ROUTE 107/SGT. ELBERT KINSER BRIDGE REOPENS IN GREENE COUNTY ONE MONTH AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

KNOXVILLE—Less than a year after Hurricane Helene, the rebuilding of East Tennessee roads and bridges is nearly complete. On Friday, May 23, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened the State Route 107/Sgt. Elbert Kinser Bridge in Greene County, one month before the original due date.

The SR-107 and SR-81 bridge reconstruction in Washington County became TDOT's first-ever Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contracts.

"This was the quickest project delivery of a major river crossing in TDOT's history; using the Progressive Design Build method, we finished in just seven and a half months," said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. "It's about having the right tool for the right job. We thank the Governor and General Assembly again for giving us this legislative authority. It's proof that when we all work together, we can best serve Tennesseans."

Multiple factors contributed to TDOT's ability to accelerate project delivery: the PDB method, the fact that this was a state of emergency, and the bridge's rebuilding without managing traffic flow. Projects selected for alternative delivery methods like PDB have a high public impact. The SR-107 bridge averages 11,190 vehicles per day.

Of the 49 sections of state/local routes initially closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, 45 have reopened. That number will increase to 46 on Sunday, May 25, when the SR-81 bridge reopens in Washington County.

The passage of the Transportation Modernization Act (TMA) in 2023 made the Progressive Design-Build approach possible. This method allows the design and construction phases to overlap, facilitating continuous collaboration among owners, designers, and builders. Due to the overlapping phases, this approach can lead to faster project completion overall. The original due date for the SR-107 and SR-81 bridges was June 23, 2025.

The SR-107 bridge was re-dedicated in honor of Elbert Kinser, a Greeneville native and a United States Marine Corps Sergeant during World War II. Sgt. Kinser gave his life for his country, diving onto an enemy grenade to save his men from harm during the Battle for Okinawa in May 1945. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart for his bravery.

Motorists are advised to use caution on the SR-107 bridge as painting and striping activities will continue over the next few weeks. Temporary lane closures will be in place, and workers may be present. Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. of Brentwood, Tennessee, is the contractor for this project and SR-81. The total cost of these contracts is $56,546,444.33. Kiewit is donating an additional $100,000 to the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster in East Tennessee to aid in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

For more information on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.

