Lee, Curtis Introduce Brian Head Town Land Conveyance Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and John Curtis (R-Utah), introduced the Brian Head Town Land Conveyance Act. This legislation conveys approximately 24 acres of federally managed land from the Dixie National Forest directly to Brian Head Town in Iron County, enabling critical expansion of local public works facilities.

"Local communities understand their needs better than distant federal bureaucracies," said Senator Lee. "This legislation offers a practical solution to Brian Head's space constraints, allowing them to build the public works facilities they need without unnecessary federal roadblocks."

“Brian Head is poised to become the next great Western ski town, and during my visit in March, I saw firsthand the remarkable leadership driving that vision,” said Senator Curtis. “This bill gives local officials the tools they need—free from federal red tape—to meet their community’s growing needs.”

The Brian Head Town Land Conveyance Act would:

Convey approximately 24 acres of Dixie National Forest land to Brian Head Town. Allow Brian Head flexibility to use the land for expanding public works or other uses deemed necessary by the Town.

Full text of the Brian Head Town Land Conveyance Act can be found here.