Weekly Traffic Update: May 23, 2025

Lawrence Ave. to close between 7th St. and 8th St. for emergency storm sewer repair

Beginning Tuesday, May 27, City crews will close Lawrence Ave. between 7th St. and 8th St. to perform an emergency repair on a failing storm sewer in the area. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to use 9th St. and then Kasold Dr. to reach 6th St.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by June 30, pending weather or other delays.

Louisiana St. to close between 11th St. and 12th St. for road restriping

Beginning Tuesday, May 27, City contractors will close Louisiana St. between 11th St. and 12th St. to complete road restriping work as part of the 11th St. improvements project. This closure will be removed at the end of each workday, around 4 p.m.

The City anticipates this work to end Friday, May 30, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org