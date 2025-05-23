California Intercontinental University Celebrates Student Achievement Through Inspiring Webinar on Purpose and Meaning

Raphael Kleinmann’s webinar at CIU explores meaning, leadership, and his book, inspiring students and faculty worldwide.

Remember, meaning isn't something you find, it's something you create, you discover. No matter where you are in life, you always have the power to choose your path and find purpose in your journey.” — Raphael Kleinmann

CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) is proud to highlight the remarkable accomplishments of one of its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) students, Raphael Kleinmann, whose recent webinar captivated an audience of students, colleagues, faculty, and guests worldwide. Held on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST, the virtual event offered a behind-the-scenes look at Kleinmann’s independently published book, The Man Who Lost Track of Time, and the personal journey that inspired it. Yet, beyond celebrating the publication itself, the webinar became a profound reflection on meaning, purpose, and the intellectual spirit that defines the CIU community.An Event to RememberSpeaking with heartfelt sincerity and clarity, Raphael shared the story behind his novel—a capstone project born out of his certification in logophilosophy through the Viktor Frankl Institute. Drawing from decades of professional experience and a deep personal commitment to psychological insight, Kleinmann invited attendees to consider the foundational themes of logotherapy, a form of existential psychotherapy developed by Viktor Frankl that emphasizes finding meaning in life, even in the face of adversity."This book isn't just a personal project," Kleinmann said, "it's a message intended to inspire, educate, and challenge the way we think."Celebrating the CIU EthosCIU, committed to empowering students to become transformational leaders, celebrates achievements like Kleinmann’s as exemplars of its educational philosophy. In his introduction, the author expressed deep gratitude for CIU’s support, noting that the university provided not just a platform for academic growth but a community where personal and intellectual breakthroughs can thrive.The webinar's format included a personal narrative, a reading from the book, an explanation of key themes, and a Q&A session that sparked thoughtful engagement from the audience. Attendees asked questions that ranged from philosophical interpretations to practical applications of logotherapy in leadership and business.A Story with PurposeAt the center of the discussion was The Man Who Lost Track of Time, a novel that follows Jonathan, a successful lawyer who finds his life unexpectedly upended by the inheritance of a broken pocket watch—a symbolic trigger for a deeper quest for meaning. Through the character’s personal evolution, Kleinmann weaves principles of logotherapy into a compelling narrative, allowing readers to explore how fulfillment is found not through external success but through introspection and purpose."We live in a noisy, distracted world," Raphael remarked. "This story is an invitation to pause, reflect, and discover what gives us personal meaning."Community Engagement and ImpactCIU faculty and staff in attendance expressed pride in their students' academic and creative pursuits. Many reflected on the quality of discussion that emerged during the open Q&A, praising Kleinmann’s ability to make complex psychological theories accessible and relevant to everyday life.The university community was especially moved by the author’s vulnerability and authenticity in discussing his journey—from his roots in Belgium to an international career in business and ultimately to his pursuit of more profound knowledge through CIU’s DBA program. His story, as shared through the lens of his novel, served as a reminder that the path to leadership and purpose is rarely linear, but always meaningful.Looking AheadCalifornia Intercontinental University remains steadfast in its mission to support and celebrate the achievements of its diverse student body. Events like this webinar showcase the real-world application of academic concepts and reinforce the university’s belief in lifelong learning and transformational impact.For more information about CIU’s DBA program and upcoming events, please visit www.caluniversity.edu

