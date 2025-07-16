California Intercontinental University Honors Student Excellence with Delta Epsilon Tau Inductions

Two DBA graduates from California Intercontinental University proudly pose in their academic regalia after the commencement ceremony.

High-achieving students were recognized for their academic distinction and leadership in education.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU), accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), has inducted new outstanding students into the Delta Epsilon Tau Honor Society (DETHS), the national honor society for accredited distance learning institutions. This distinction highlights CIU’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and accessible, high-quality education.Delta Epsilon Tau recognizes students who demonstrate superior academic performance, character, and direction. CIU’s Sigma Gamma Chapter proudly upholds this tradition of honoring achievement.Honoring Achievement Across ProgramsTo date, more than 30 graduates from a range of degree programs have been inducted into the Society. The following individuals are among the most recently honored members:-Shanae Thomas – Doctor of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and Leadership-Tina Aziminobar – Doctor of Business Administration-Michael Demos – Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and Leadership-Herman Marigny III – Master of Business Administration-Mario A. Michaca Garcia – Bachelor of Business Administration in Internet Marketing and EntrepreneurshipEach honoree maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher and actively contributed to the university community, many while managing full-time careers or family responsibilities. Their achievements reflect the university’s mission to equip the next generation of business professionals with the confidence, qualifications, and competence to succeed.Elevating Standards in Distance LearningCIU is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Membership in Delta Epsilon Tau reflects CIU’s participation in a national network of accredited distance learning institutions committed to academic excellence. Benefits of membership include national recognition, résumé credentials, official certificates, and ceremonial honors such as the Delta Epsilon Tau Honor Cord and Gold Key, engraved with the society’s core values: Integrity and Excellence.Student Perspective: Finding Strength Through SupportFor Michael Demos, an MBA graduate, the DETHS represents more than academic success; it represents personal triumph.“I’ve faced academic challenges navigating dyslexia and ADHD,” Demos shared in a recent interview. “At CIU, I finally found a learning environment that supported my growth. The faculty held me to high, but fair standards, which made all the difference.”Demos graduated with a GPA above 3.9. He credits CIU’s flexible structure and supportive faculty for helping him succeed: “Receiving that gold key and wearing the honor cord at graduation is my reminder that when you work hard, real rewards happen.”Developing Global Leaders Through the DBACIU’s accredited online Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) program remains a cornerstone of its academic offerings. Designed for experienced professionals, the DBA program combines academic research with practical application. Students choose between a traditional dissertation or a Doctoral Research Project (DRP), aligning scholarship with career goals.Integrating DETHS recognition with advanced degree programs further positions CIU as a leader in cultivating thought leaders and executive-level innovators.A Culture Committed to OpportunityCIU supports students from all backgrounds, including active-duty military, entrepreneurs, and working parents, by offering asynchronous, globally accessible programs and robust academic support. These values are reflected in the achievements of the university’s DETHS inductees.“The students inducted into Delta Epsilon Tau represent the best of CIU,” said Richard Madrigal, President of California Intercontinental University. “Their success exemplifies the perseverance, integrity, and leadership required to thrive in today’s dynamic global economy. We are proud to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.”To learn more about the accredited online DBA program or the Delta Epsilon Tau Honor Society at CIU, visit www.caluniversity.edu

