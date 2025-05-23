Wilton Rancheria, Sacramento launch task force on missing Indigenous people

Sacramento County is creating a criminal regional task force dedicated to investigate Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases as announced in a news conference on Wilton Rancheria tribal lands.

