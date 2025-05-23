The Utah Department of Corrections is experiencing a temporary disruption with Access Corrections, the third-party system used for inmate account deposits.

This issue started on May 20, and it means deposits can’t currently be made through kiosks, the phone system, or accesscorrections.com.

We’re actively working with Access Corrections to get things back online, but we don’t have a projected timeline for resolution yet.

Family members and loved ones can still send money via money order to our office as outlined in the image shown.

We’ll post an update on our public website as soon as service is restored. We know this disruption is challenging for incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, and we’re prioritizing a swift resolution.

TO AVOID DELAYS OR LOSS OF FUNDS, PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANY FUNDS TO CUCF, USCF, OR TO PIGEONLY in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA!

Inmate Accounting – money orders or cashier’s checks only

14717 South Minuteman Drive

Draper, Utah 84020

(Payable to the inmate and include the inmate’s number and the sender’s name and address)