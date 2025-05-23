Health Care Access Expanded for Major Sporting Events

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation authorizing out-of-state and county medical professionals to provide health care services during major upcoming sporting events including the Ryder Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“From the Ryder Cup to the World Cup, New York is teeing up a marquee slate of sporting events — inviting fans around the world to celebrate their teams, athletes and everything our state has to offer,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why I’m signing legislation to ensure our visitors have all the support they need to succeed on and off the field.”

Legislation S.7620/A.8147 authorizes certain health care professionals licensed or certified by a foreign government or another state or territory to provide services in the state in connection with the 2025 Ryder Cup.

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “The 2025 Ryder Cup will bring many of the world’s greatest golfers to Long Island, and with them, the medical professionals they rely on to stay at the top of their game. This temporary authorization recognizes that these providers are essential members of a pro’s team and helps ensure athletes can compete with the care they know and trust. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature and to the Governor for signing this bill and, for a few days, helping to make Farmingdale the center of the golfing world.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “I am delighted that Long Island's Bethpage Black Course will be hosting the Ryder's Cup for the very first time this year. I'm proud to have sponsored this legislation, which ensures that visiting qualified health professionals can provide medical care to their teams. I am pleased to have been able to help facilitate this historic event on Long Island and am grateful to the collaborating medical teams who will help make this event a success.”

Legislation S.7623/A.8149 authorizes certain medical professionals certified by a foreign government or another state or territory to provide medical services during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 26.

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 26 will bring the eyes of the world to New York. This legislation ensures that certified providers from other states and countries can continue to care for their athletes throughout these historic events. I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature and to the Governor for signing this important bill and helping make New York a welcoming and world-class host on the global stage.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “The World Cup is one of the greatest sports spectacles on the planet. Given the international attention and participation this tournament draws, there are a host of rules and regulations that dictate how medical services can be provided to elite athletes within the country where the tournament is being held. This legislation will allow those services to be provided by medical professionals, regardless of their country of origin, to the players, coaches, staff, and foreign delegations, so that the tournament will feature the highest quality of soccer possible with reduced injuries. New York and the rest of the host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup deserve a tournament to be remembered, and I was proud to sponsor this legislation to promote a safe, healthy experience for everyone involved.”