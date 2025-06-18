Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $11 Million Wastewater Treatment Project in Village of Waddington, St. Lawrence County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction is complete on an $11 million wastewater collection and treatment facilities improvement project in the Village of Waddington, St. Lawrence County, funded through the State's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The wastewater treatment collection system and treatment plant are owned and operated by the Village of Waddington. The project brings the aging infrastructure in compliance with current standards, protecting public health and promoting potential economic growth.

“New York State is committed to building stronger, more resilient shoreline communities along the St. Lawrence River and across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the REDI program, we are delivering smart, forward-looking solutions that help communities thrive in the face of climate challenges. These investments not only safeguard public health and infrastructure, but they also support long-term sustainability and environmental resiliency.”

Due to its proximity to the St. Lawrence River, the wastewater treatment infrastructure was negatively impacted by high water levels and flooding, creating infiltration and inflow issues which were worsened by the lack of storm sewers in the Village of Waddington. The project implements flood resiliency measures designed to reduce the impact of future high water events.

Resiliency measures for this project included:

Replacement and rehabilitation of the existing 100-year-old clay tile sewer main collection system with new and relined sewer mains and manholes to reduce ground water infiltration and inflow associated with high water levels;

Construction of new storm sewers and catch basins adequately sized to convey surface runoff and inflow from sump pumps, roof drains and area drains, to reduce unwanted storm flows into sanitary system;

Pump replacements and controls, new meters, new alarms, and new windows, doors and roofs at all seven pump stations throughout the collection system;

Upgrades to the main pump station in the collection system including a new permanent emergency generator with automatic transfer switch; and

Improvements to the treatment plant to replace or repair aging infrastructure designed to protect critical wastewater treatment systems from flooding events, including complete outfall pipe replacement of over 700 feet of piping and new disinfection system.

This project was completed with oversight by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Grant funding was administered through the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC).

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Amanda Lefton said, “The critical investment in Waddington’s wastewater infrastructure is a powerful example of how the State’s REDI Program strengthens community resilience while safeguarding water quality and public health. By addressing vulnerabilities worsened by flooding, this project ensures long term environmental protection and supports sustainable growth in the North Country."

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today’s announcement is a testament to Governor Hochul's commitment to providing real solutions that position shoreline communities for growth, prosperity, and resiliency in the face of increased fluctuation in water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The dozens of completed REDI projects are strengthening local economies, protecting public health, improving habitat, and safeguarding vital infrastructure. The communities that have benefited look forward to improved sustainability and growth.”

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities, the Village of Waddington now has modern wastewater infrastructure that’s built to withstand future flooding — and it came at minimal cost to local ratepayers. By funding these critical upgrades through REDI, we’re not only safeguarding public health and the environment, but also ensuring long-term affordability while preparing for the challenges of extreme weather.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO and St. Lawrence County REDI Commissioner Justin E. Driscoll said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, and through the Resiliency and Economic Development, New York State continues to partner with Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities to harden, upgrade, and protect vulnerable infrastructure against high water conditions and flooding. This $11 million investment in the wastewater treatment collection system and treatment plant in Waddington will protect public health and ensure residents in the region benefit from the replacement of aging water and sewer infrastructure.”

St. Lawrence County Chairman David Forsythe said, “The completion of the $11 million REDI wastewater infrastructure project marks a significant investment in the future of Waddington and St. Lawrence County. This project strengthens our environmental resilience, supports economic growth, and protects the health of our communities for generations to come. We are proud to see this vision realized.”

Village of Waddington Mayor Mike Zagrobelny said, “On behalf of the Village of Waddington, I would like to thank Governor Hochul and the REDI Commission for funding this vital project. This upgrade completes half of the needed improvements to sewer and stormwater treatment within the Village. While the project helps to mitigate effects of changing water levels in the St. Lawrence, it also upgrades century old infrastructure and promotes retail and housing growth within the Village. As Mayor, I'm grateful for the many programs that the State of New York has provided Waddington that recognize the significance of our past and the bright promise of our future.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, composed of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State's REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 16 projects in the design phase, 7 projects in the construction phase, and 111 projects completed. All ten of the projects awarded in St. Lawrence County are complete.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.