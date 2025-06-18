Prepare for Extreme Heat and Severe Storms

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed State agencies to prepare for severe weather including thunderstorms and extreme heat starting on Thursday in the eastern part of the State. Wet weather will continue Friday and Saturday in parts of the State followed by a statewide period of high heat and humidity that could exceed feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees starting Sunday. Extreme heat could continue through next week. Governor Hochul also recently announced a suite of actions to help New Yorkers stay cool during extreme heat events this summer.

“With severe storms and dangerous heat expected across the state, I’m urging all New Yorkers to take precautions — stay indoors when possible, vote early, stay hydrated, and check on your fellow New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will be closely monitoring the weather over the next week, and I encourage all New Yorkers to stay weather aware, watch their local forecast, and follow all local guidance.”

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this year so far in the eastern parts of the State, and there is the threat of severe thunderstorms containing heavy rain, high wind gusts and large hail across much of the state. Temperatures are expected to peak Thursday afternoon and early evening for parts of New York City, as well as the Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions with “feels-like” temperatures in the high 90s. Potentially severe storms on Thursday for areas north and west of Albany could include up to one inch of rain, wind gusts up to 58 mph, and large hail.

Friday will likely bring rain throughout most of the State on Friday with the heaviest storms expected in the North Country. Heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected again late Saturday, primarily in the North Country and Central New York regions.

Heat and humidity are expected to begin on Saturday with feels like temperatures in the 90s on Saturday and approaching 100 on Sunday throughout much of the State. Above normal temperatures are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday and could remain high with feels-like temperatures as high as 105 degrees during the day and overnight lows between 70 – 85 degrees statewide through much of next week.

Voters in New York City, Albany, Syracuse, and elsewhere can expect high temperatures on Primary Election Day, Tuesday June 24. To beat the heat, take advantage of early voting or request an early mail ballot in person at your local county board of elections office.

Residents of New York City can find information on cooling centers and options here.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners. Information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. To receive real time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.

New York State Department of Public Service

DPS is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's extreme heat and potential thunderstorm activity. DPS has been in direct contact with utility leaders to ensure they are preparing their systems for the extreme heat and will be tracking system conditions throughout the event. New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State, for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

During heat waves, increased usage of electric devices such as air conditioners place a considerable demand on the state's electricity system and instances of low voltage or isolated power outages can result. The record for such usage was set on July 19, 2013, when it reached 33,956 MWs (one megawatt of electricity is enough to power up to 1,000 average-sized homes). The peak load forecast for today is 22,550 MW. Yesterday's peak load was 19,028 MW. There are no operational problems on the transmission system and there is sufficient generation scheduled to meet today’s peak load.

Department of Health

The State Health Department is taking a number of steps to promote the safety of all New Yorkers in periods of extreme heat, especially those most at risk. The Department has distributed guidance to all hospitals and nursing homes and will issue additional guidance to hosts of any scheduled public events with over 5,000 people in attendance. The Department will engage community-based organizations and other funded providers in an attempt to increase access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat. Resources can be found at the CDC’s extreme heat website and the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

Learn more about heat related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Department of Health website here.

The New York State Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area and raise awareness about the dangers of heat exposure.

Information about what the public can do during hot weather and how to locate cooling centers can be found on DOH’s Extreme Heat website.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Many New York State Park beaches and pools are open for the season. Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check https://parks.ny.gov/parks/ for park hours and operations. Changes in weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets

The agency has compiled important information, including preventative measures, to help mitigate the effects of extreme heat on farm workers and farm animals. The Department will also be working closely with partners at The New York Extension Disaster Education Network (NY EDEN) at Cornell University to monitor any potential impacts of the extreme heat expected this week. NY EDEN is also a resource for farmers and farm workers during a heat wave, and additional information can be found at https://eden.cce.cornell.edu/natural-hazards/heat-wave/.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, mud, and warmer temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Hiking Safety

Hiking in the heat is always risky. New Yorkers and visitors should review the following tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Slow your pace.

Drink water and rest often.

Seek shade and avoid long periods in direct sunlight.

Bring at least 2 liters of water for any hike.

Bring a water filter, especially for longer hikes.

Bring salty snacks to keep your electrolytes in check.

Wear sunscreen.

Leave your pets at home– the heat is harder on them, especially walking on hot rocks.

Consider staying home yourself and rescheduling for another day when weather conditions improve.

Even if the weather is forecast to be high heat all day, there’s always a chance of hypothermia due to a sudden storm or drop in temperatures. This can increase dramatically if you’re sweating and not wearing sweat-wicking clothing (made of fabrics like wool or polyester). Many cases of hypothermia are in the summer when people least expect it.

Whether you are hiking, mountain biking, or paddling, Hike Smart NY can help you prepare with a list of 10 essentials, guidance on what to wear, and tips for planning your trip with safety and sustainability in mind. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Air Quality

DEC is continuing to monitor air quality across the State and will issue air quality health advisories as necessary. New Yorkers are encouraged be “Air Quality Aware” and check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

Extreme Heat

DEC recently released preliminary Urban Heat Island maps to help communities better understand, plan for, and adapt to extreme heat exposures on the neighborhood level. Links to the maps, as well as additional information and data, can be found on DEC’s Extreme Heat Action Plan webpage and posted at nys-heat.daveyinstitute.com/hottest-hour. The project advances a key action in the Extreme Heat Action Plan and advances a 2022 law signed by Governor Hochul directing DEC to study the impacts of disproportionate concentrations of extreme heat in disadvantaged communities across the state.

The New York State Department of Labor has released comprehensive guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during extreme heat and advises workers and employers to engage in extreme heat best practices such as:

Ensure access to clean drinking water at no cost to workers, available at all times and as close to the worksite as possible.

Provide shade and paid rest when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and more frequent rest breaks once the heat index exceeds 90 degrees.

Wear proper PPE so long as they do not interfere with safety equipment, including sunscreen, cooling vests, wide-brim hats, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

More information on best practices for working in extreme heat can be found here.

Thruway Authority maintenance crews will be conducting standard daily operations during times where temperatures are lowest and will enhance patrols monitoring the highway. Motorists are reminded and encouraged to take breaks at one of 26 service areas or three Welcome Centers located on the Thruway system.

Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct most outdoor work during morning hours and follow established hydration and rest protocols to help mitigate the risks associated with high temperatures.

Office of Children and Family Services

The agency is taking a number of actions to ensure activities at residential centers, detention programs and congregate care programs are conducted in a safe manner during the heat. This includes checking cooling equipment, ensuring proper amounts of water are available and consumed, rescheduling activities and meetings, and identifying staff and clients who may be affected by heat. They are also providing guidance to child care programs and groups associated with the Commission for the Blind statewide.

New York State Office of Mental Health

In advance of the hot conditions, New Yorkers should be aware of the impact high heat may have on individuals receiving antipsychotic medications, who are at particular risk of heat stroke and neuroleptic malignant syndrome during periods of extreme heat, which is more likely in poorly ventilated areas. Children and the elderly are at increased risk.

In addition to monitoring individuals at risk, such conditions are best prevented by a heightened attention to hydration, particularly those at high risk, including individuals taking antipsychotic medications, the elderly, children and those with poor fluid intake. Also, individuals at high-risk should remain in cooler areas; be monitored for temperature elevations; avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear protective clothing and sunscreen. Anticholinergic medications may interfere with sweating and should be minimized.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The agency is reminding local departments of social services and emergency homeless shelter operators of the need to provide fans to help maintain reasonable air circulation during times of extreme heat and humidity. Also, shelter providers should provide a cooling room in the facility for residents, if feasible.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

To reduce potential impacts to service and reduce response times to heat-related events, NYC Transit will implement heat patrols to proactively increase track inspections and stage extra personnel in key risk areas including power substations, machine rooms, generators, cables, and connections. To ensure functioning air conditioning, subway railcars and buses will be inspected before being placed in service. Paratransit service providers are reminded vehicles must have functioning air-conditioning. Buses and operators will be on standby for any support needed with subways or emergency service. NYC Transit also completes a continuous welded rail watch when rail temperatures exceed 100 degrees to be vigilant of rail kinks or other issues.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad crews will be staged at key locations to be able to respond quickly to weather-related issues. The railroads will monitor rail temperatures, deploy heat patrols to inspect the rails for any kinks, and stage additional Power Department personnel to protect power substations and overhead aerial lines. Train crews have been instructed to report any rail conditions that need attention.

In response to Thursday’s severe storms which may include wind gusts of up to 50 mph, Bridges and Tunnels will be implementing a preemptive ban on empty tractor-trailer and tandem vehicles at all bridges. The ban will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and is anticipated to be in effect until approximately 9:00 p.m.

The Port Authority Office of Emergency Management coordinates with facility teams to monitor weather conditions and operational impacts and maintains communication with regional partners to support response readiness during periods of elevated temperatures.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.