Reimaging Rochester with Bull's Head Empowerment Center

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a transformational $23.6 million project to establish the Bull’s Head Empowerment Center on Clifton Street in Rochester. The Empowerment Center, located within the City’s 12.8-acre Bull’s Head Neighborhood Brownfield Opportunity Area, will see the adaptive reuse and expansion of an existing building into a fully occupied mixed-use center that will house workforce development programming, not-for-profit services, and local businesses. Confirmed tenants include a construction workforce development center, two construction firms, and several non-profit organizations, a 24-hour daycare operated by Action for a Better Community, and a proposed coffee shop. New York State is providing $3 million for the project through the Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) initiative.

“The public-private Regional Revitalization Partnership is serving as a national model and catalyst for economic development,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment in the Bull’s Head Empowerment Center in Rochester represents another shining example of the initiative’s success. By targeting these neighborhoods in Rochester, Buffalo and Niagara Falls, New York State is lifting up and transforming disadvantaged communities, building a more equitable future for all New Yorkers."

The project, led by USC Builds, a certified New York State Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) member, serves as an early anchor for the City’s $350 million Bull’s Head Revitalization Plan aimed at helping to create equitable and enhanced job and business opportunities, provide quality housing and improved public infrastructure. The center is expected to be operational in the spring of 2027.

USC Builds President Melissa Suchodolski said, “We are deeply grateful to Empire State Development for this $3 million investment in the Bull’s Head Empowerment Center. This support marks a meaningful step toward realizing our vision for 160 Clifton Street — a space where equity and economic opportunity can take root. By bringing workforce training, affordable childcare and local business support under one roof, we’re laying the foundation for a community resource designed to meet real needs in one of Rochester’s most historically disinvested neighborhoods.”

Action for a Better Community President and CEO Jerome Underwood said, “For anyone who has lived in Rochester for the past 30 years the revitalization of the Bulls Head Plaza has been a long time coming. As we mark Action for a Better Community’s 60th anniversary of services to the Rochester community we are thrilled to be an integral part of this development. ABC looks forward to providing high quality and affordable childcare to those who so desperately need it. We applaud the vision of the development team and the wisdom of the State to fund this crucial project.”

The Empowerment Center is directly adjacent to the West Main Gateway project, which received an RRP investment of $10 million. The project is designed to help revitalize the West Main Street Corridor from West Genesee Street to West Broad Street, a historically significant but long-underinvested area of Rochester.

Phase one of Rochester’s approved RRP includes 14 projects totaling over $40 million in investment across key commercial corridors, riverfront activation, and workforce development. A full list of projects can be found here.

Overall, Rochester is set to receive a combined $80 million RRP investment, which includes major additional investments in the City's ongoing waterfront efforts, such as ROC the Riverway and High Falls State Park; further support for multi-faceted workforce training programs and facilities; and targeted small business assistance along commercial corridors in that city's most disadvantaged neighborhoods. OneROC serves as the regional intermediary for the RRP in Greater Rochester, ensuring that investments are strategically aligned, collaborative, and impactful.

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “The Bull’s Head Empowerment Center will play a critical role to restore the historic Bull’s Head neighborhood to its place of prominence as Rochester’s western gateway. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development President Hope Knight for making the critical investments to make this project a reality. I’m also grateful for the leadership of USC Builds owner Melissa Suchodolski, who was born and raised in the 19th Ward, for her determination to move this project forward and provide the people of Bulls Head the signs of progress that they deserve.”

The RRP is a $300 million public-private partnership designed to maximize social and economic impact efforts in Rochester, Buffalo and Niagara Falls, by co-investing in projects and programs aimed at improving economic conditions to benefit these communities' residents and businesses. Overall, New York State has committed $200 million for the initiative and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, along with other philanthropic and corporate partners, have committed $81 million. The remaining $19 million is coming from city and county governments.

The Three Pillars of the Program:

Fostering small businesses, by providing programs to help improve and grow these enterprises, especially those owned by women and people of color, which expand choices for goods and services to these neighborhoods, revenue and income for community members, and job opportunities.

Investing in placemaking, by funding improvements to local business districts, rebuilding community anchors and revitalizing neighborhoods.

Preparing our workforce, by enhancing local residents' skills and improving their access to opportunities for good-paying jobs.

Additional information is available regarding RRP funding available here.

Empire State Development President, Commissioner and CEO Hope Knight said, “The Regional Revitalization Partnership is a game-changing initiative. This targeted investment in Rochester’s Bull’s Head neighborhood will support the people, places, and businesses that are dedicated to ensuring that this neglected area can now truly thrive. This inclusive, collaborative effort is stimulating economic revitalization in Rochester, Buffalo and Niagara Falls, creating real opportunity for hope one community at a time.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The Bull’s Head Empowerment Center will be a gamechanger for workforce development, small businesses, and the continued revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the work of the Regional Revitalization Partnership to make this project a reality and deliver on behalf of our community.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The Bull’s Head Empowerment Center represents the transformative impact of partnerships between public and private stakeholders, helping to grow our middle class through workforce development programs, expanding employment opportunities, bolstering our economy, and strengthening our neighborhoods. We must have an economy that works for everyone, and the Regional Revitalization Partnership’s investment creates a multiplier effect that uplifts residents and small businesses.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The Bull’s Head Empowerment Center is a long-overdue investment that will help revitalize one of Rochester’s most historic yet underserved neighborhoods. By transforming vacant space into a hub for workforce training, childcare, and local business support, this project will breathe new life into the Bull’s Head area. It’s about restoring pride, creating opportunity, and making sure longtime residents see real, lasting change in their community.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “This investment in the Bull’s Head neighborhood will build upon the revitalization of this important section of the West Main Street corridor. The Bull’s Head Empowerment Center will serve as a cornerstone for area residents, providing workforce training, retail businesses and support services. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development President & CEO Hope Knight and the team at USC Builds for coming together to support the redevelopment of this historic neighborhood.”

OneROC President and CEO Joe Stefko said, "The Bull’s Head Empowerment Center embodies exactly what the Regional Revitalization Partnership was designed to do – align public, private, and philanthropic partners to invest in transformational projects and maximize community impact. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their continued leadership and commitment to bringing new life to a storied Rochester neighborhood and creating space for small businesses, workforce training, and vital community services. OneROC is proud to work alongside USC Builds and the City of Rochester to build on the new West Main Gateway project and make this bold vision a reality.”

About the Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP)

The Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) is a $300M comprehensive economic development strategy and public-private partnership that maximizes impact and leverages additional investment for Buffalo’s East Side, Niagara Falls and Rochester. This community-driven, collaborative strategy takes a holistic approach to economic development and is designed to build community wealth through multiple paths. The RRP was developed in collaboration with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development (ESD) and is supported by ESL, Evans Bank, Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, Five Star Bank, John R. Oishei Foundation, KeyBank/First Niagara Foundation, William & Sheila Konar Foundation, M&T Bank, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and partners in the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Rochester. RRP program implementation is led by the Center for Regional Strategies.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.