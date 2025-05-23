Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court Marks 90 Years of Justice and Innovation

The Nebraska Workers' Compensation Court commemorated its 90th anniversary with a special event held in Courtroom No. 1 of the court's office on Lincoln Mall. The gathering honored the court’s storied past, recognized the contributions of judges and staff currently serving, and looked ahead to the future of the Workers' Compensation Court in the state.

The event drew an esteemed audience, including current Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court judges—Presiding Judge Dirk Block, Judges John Hoffert, Julie Martin, Tom Stine, and Brynne Puhl—alongside court staff and distinguished members of the judiciary. Among those in attendance were six of the Nebraska Supreme Court Justices, including Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, as well as Justices Lindsey Miller-Lerman, William Cassel, Stephanie Stacy, Jason Bergevin, and Jonathan Papik. Nebraska Court of Appeals Judge Riko Bishop also participated, along with several retired Workers' Compensation Court judges, including Michael Cavel and former court attorney Jo Cavel, as well as Assistant Attorney General Brenda Spilker, who represents the court.

The ceremony featured a series of poignant addresses, each reflecting on the court’s legacy and its future. Presiding Judge Block emphasized the importance of looking ahead, stating, “The windshield looking ahead is larger than the rearview mirror for a reason.” Legal Assistant Jacob Fountain recounted the court’s historical milestones, following up on a commemorative article recently published in The Nebraska Lawyer. Clerk of the Court Kim Krzycki paid tribute to past clerks, while Court Administrator Jill Schroeder highlighted the evolution of the administrative division.

Modernization Project Manager Liz Gianunzio discussed the court’s efforts to adapt and innovate, ensuring accessibility and efficiency in the years ahead. In a special moment, Chief Justice Funke reflected on the court’s enduring significance, underscoring the role of the judicial branch in upholding justice and the rule of law. He spoke of the bright future ahead, driven by the dedication of those serving the Nebraska Judicial Branch and the importance of evolving to meet modern challenges.

Following the formal commemoration, current judges and court staff gathered for discussions on the court’s core values and mission, reinforcing their commitment to justice and service.

As the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court marks this milestone, its legacy stands as a testament to the vital role it plays in ensuring fair and effective resolution of workers’ compensation cases—past, present, and future.

Photo (L to R): Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court Administrator Jill Schroeder with Nebraska Supreme Court Justices Jason Bergevin, Lindsey Miller-Lerman, Jonathan Papik, Stephanie Stacy, William Cassel, and Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke.