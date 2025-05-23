Grieving ahead of time

Caring for a Veteran can be a rewarding but emotional journey. As a caregiver, you may experience grief even before a loved one passes away. This type of grief is called anticipatory grief and can bring on a wide range of emotions.

It’s normal to feel sadness, frustration, or even anger. The first step to healing is recognizing these feelings and finding ways to cope.

“Being a caregiver is a selfless and challenging role, and it’s important to be patient with yourself,” said VA Caregiver Support Program (CSP) Executive Director Dr. Colleen Richardson. “Grief is a personal journey, but VA is here to support you every step of the way.”

Ways to cope with grief

Take care of yourself: Make time for activities that bring you joy, help you relax and give you rest. Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching empowers caregivers by helping them focus on their own health and wellbeing.

Lean on friends and family: Reach out to loved ones for emotional support and practical help. VA also encourages caregivers to take breaks and rest when needed through our respite care offerings.

Find support: Connect with other caregivers who understand what you’re going through. Programs like Caregiver Peer Support Mentoring and Building Better Caregivers can help.

Talk to a CSP staff member: CSP offers self-care courses for caregivers on topics like grief, resilience and self-care. There’s also a 6-week group called Thriving Through Change and Loss that helps caregivers cope with grief and find tools to move forward.

Express your feelings: Journaling or art journaling can help you process emotions. Ask about CSP’s Art Journaling initiative to learn more.

VA services and supports

Help the Veteran in your care create or update their advance care plan by visiting VA’s Advance Care Planning & Making Decisions page . This page includes helpful websites, forms and handouts. VA also provides services to support families of deceased Veterans or service members.

About the Caregiver Support Program (CSP)

CSP supports caregivers of Veterans through education, resources and services to help you and the Veteran you care for thrive. Find your local caregiver support team.