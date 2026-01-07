Cheyenne VA approves first medical foster home in its service area 

What is a medical foster home?

A medical foster home is a private home, approved by VA, where a caregiver lives with up to three Veterans and helps with their daily needs. It’s an option for Veterans who want long-term care in a home-like setting instead of moving into a nursing home.

“Our service area has limited long-term care options,” said Amy Windschitl, Medical Foster Home coordinator. “This gives Veterans a choice closer to the community they know and love.”

Windschitl also said limited finances, social support and distance are hurdles for Veterans in finding long-term care.

Health care that comes to the Veteran

Veterans in medical foster homes receive care through Home-Based Primary Care. This is VA health care that comes to the Veteran.

A VA medical provider and nurse schedule a visit and help manage the Veteran’s care plan. Social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, therapists, psychologists and chaplains support the Veteran as needed.

Daily life in the home

The caregiver helps the Veteran with all daily living activities, including hands-on bathing, dressing, using the bathroom, moving around safely, meals, medication management and building routines around what the Veteran enjoys. Activities include reading, music, light exercise, time outdoors and talking.

Why caregivers join the program

Richard and Nahomy Brown are the first caregivers approved in the Cheyenne VA service area. Richard is an Army Veteran with a background in health care administration, and both he and Nahomy have experience providing support in a home-like setting.

They joined the Medical Foster Home program to support another Veteran through daily routines in a stable home environment.

“Our goal is to make the Veteran feel at home,” Richard said. “Opening our home is personal and rooted in service to those who have already served this country.”

The Browns also have a trained service dog, Turbo, in the home. Cheyenne VA is reviewing potential matches and meeting with Veterans and families to determine who may be the best fit for the home.

Eligibility and costs

Potential caregivers must live in Laramie, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington or within 30 miles of Cheyenne in Wyoming, or 40 miles of Loveland, or 60 miles of Sterling in Colorado.

Veterans must enroll in VA health care, need daily help to live safely and agree to receive primary care through Home-Based Primary Care. The Veteran, VA care team and caregiver meet to ensure the home meets the Veteran’s needs. Referrals can come from anywhere.

The Veteran pays for a medical foster home, and rates are based on the level of daily support needed. Veterans may qualify for VA Aid and Attendance benefits, which can help pay for long-term care.

