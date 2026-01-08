First mammogram proves life saving

Schedule your mammogram today

Army Veteran Ann Hoffman received her first mammogram out of necessity, not choice. When her husband, a Navy and Army National Guard Veteran, went on Medicare and Tricare for Life in 2010, his insurance required her to get a mammogram.

She was 53 at the time and had never received one. Like many, she assumed she didn’t need it. Nothing was wrong. She smoked, but no signs of cancer. No lumps. No symptoms. Nothing.

She surrendered for the betterment of insurance coverage… and in response to her husband’s and daughter’s pestering. Thinking it would be a quick, easy trip to the doctor’s office, the results showed she had breast cancer in two spots.

Hoffman had a lumpectomy, and a second surgery helped to increase the margins around the cancer spots in hopes of avoiding future issues.

The power of knowing

Although a scary diagnosis, Hoffman says she never actually felt she had cancer, which undoubtedly was impacted by not requiring chemotherapy or radiation for treatment. And, to top things off, another bonus was her newly found disgust for smoking.

“I’d smoked for 41 years, but we went out to breakfast shortly after my first surgery,” she shared. “As we walked in, a smoker had just put out a cigarette, and it made me nauseous. I never smoked again.”

Now 68, she continues to battle chronic health issues from chemical exposure while serving at Fort McClellan, Ala. But she’s been cancer and cigarette free for 14 years. She has one daughter and will celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary in February.

And she’s still getting that annual mammogram.

“I’m lucky they found cancer the first time because I probably would have never gone back for another mammogram, thinking I was right and didn’t need it. I never felt like I had cancer; I always felt everything was going to be fine, and it was, and still is. The only thing I have to do is get a mammogram annually, which I’m happy to do.”

This article was originally published on the VA Madison Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.