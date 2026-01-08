Schedule a hearing test with VA

‘Did you hear that?’ For years, Army Veteran Kevin McGovern’s answer to that question would be a resounding no.

The 67-year-old’s hearing loss not only affected his ability to communicate with his family and friends but also to hear critical information over the dispatch while supervising the Kankakee County 911 center.

“Hearing loss made things more challenging,” said McGovern. “There were times when I had to bring in a natural listener at work and have them confirm what I heard over the dispatch.”

McGovern recalled not being able to hear out of his left ear despite wearing hearing aids. When watching television with his wife one night, he cleaned and replaced the left aid as well as changed the receiver, but nothing helped.

He then decided to seek help from Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital audiologists, specifically Dr. Stacey Sturgulewski, who suggested he proceed with getting cochlear implants. In July 2022, McGovern underwent cochlear implant surgery for his left ear and could understand speech following the implant activation.

“I went back to work same day as the surgery,” said McGovern. “I had people come into my office to talk to me. It was amazing to be able to hear and understand their speech.”

Over time, McGovern began to comprehend sounds he didn’t remember hearing before, such as the icemaker, dishwasher and garbage truck. Due to the success of his first cochlear implant, he obtained his right implant in May 2023. Following the procedure, McGovern said he felt even more confident in personal and professional communication situations.

Research helps with hearing loss

As a result, he has used his newfound hearing to partake in educational research.

McGovern participated in a hearing study at the University of Illinois where engineering students were studying how you process sounds. He recently accepted an invitation from Purdue University to undergo a study examining how those with hearing devices process speech.

McGovern credits his experience with Hines VA’s audiology clinic as lifechanging.

“Communication can be hard with natural ears and, when you take that way, it is even harder,” said McGovern. “Getting this cochlear implant technology has allowed me to reengage with my family, friends and professional world.”

McGovern’s experience is the reason Dr. Sturgulewski wakes up every day.

“When I work with cochlear implant patients, I see the dramatic difference in their quality of life, and when we can offer them an implantable option that gives them that access back to being able to communicate with their friends and family, it is so motivating.”

The positive difference cochlear implants made in McGovern’s life has prompted him to encourage other Veterans experiencing hearing loss to seek help from the Hines audiology team.

“I would encourage anyone struggling to hear and who thinks they may have hearing issues to go through the testing process with their audiologist,” said McGovern.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Hines Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.