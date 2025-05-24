City surpasses $1 Billion in construction value in record time
HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton reached a significant milestone on April 30, 2025, surpassing $1 billion in total construction value for building permits issued since the start of the year. This marks the earliest point in the calendar year the City has ever hit this benchmark.
“Hamilton’s momentum is undeniable. With a clear focus on strategic development, we’re creating new housing, supporting economic growth, and laying the foundation for a more inclusive, livable city. At the same time, we recognize the challenges that remain — from housing affordability to gaps in how growth is unfolding across our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “That’s why we’re committed to expanding affordable housing and unlocking new opportunities for investment. This progress marks an important step forward in shaping a city where all Hamiltonians can thrive.”
Surpassing the $1 billion mark also highlights the construction industry’s success in Hamilton, including the approval of 1,966 new dwelling units since April 30 — the highest number ever recorded by this date in any previous year.
The industry continues to drive economic growth, generate jobs, create new housing and offer space for businesses to thrive.
Some major projects contributing to the milestone include:
- 163 Jackson Street West, Residential, Television City
- 1190 Main Street West, Residential, McMaster University Student Residence
- 466 Highway 8, Institutional, Pine Villa Long-Term Care Facility
- 22 Medicorum Place, Warehouse
- 212 Glover Road, Warehouse, IKEA
- 300 Albright Road, Residential, Albright Trails
Quick Facts
- The City of Hamilton has consistently reached the $1 billion milestone in construction value for more than a decade.
- The construction value represents approximately 1,476 building projects within the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors.
- The construction value by category includes 67.8 per cent residential, 12.7 per cent industrial/commercial, 2.8 per cent institutional and 16.7 per cent miscellaneous (e.g. signs, demolitions, fire repair, tents, sewage systems and protective plumbing).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.