City surpasses $1 Billion in construction value in record time

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton reached a significant milestone on April 30, 2025, surpassing $1 billion in total construction value for building permits issued since the start of the year. This marks the earliest point in the calendar year the City has ever hit this benchmark.

“Hamilton’s momentum is undeniable. With a clear focus on strategic development, we’re creating new housing, supporting economic growth, and laying the foundation for a more inclusive, livable city. At the same time, we recognize the challenges that remain — from housing affordability to gaps in how growth is unfolding across our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “That’s why we’re committed to expanding affordable housing and unlocking new opportunities for investment. This progress marks an important step forward in shaping a city where all Hamiltonians can thrive.”

Surpassing the $1 billion mark also highlights the construction industry’s success in Hamilton, including the approval of 1,966 new dwelling units since April 30 — the highest number ever recorded by this date in any previous year.

The industry continues to drive economic growth, generate jobs, create new housing and offer space for businesses to thrive.

Some major projects contributing to the milestone include:

163 Jackson Street West, Residential, Television City

1190 Main Street West, Residential, McMaster University Student Residence

466 Highway 8, Institutional, Pine Villa Long-Term Care Facility

22 Medicorum Place, Warehouse

212 Glover Road, Warehouse, IKEA

300 Albright Road, Residential, Albright Trails

Quick Facts