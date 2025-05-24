City of Hamilton congratulates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being named 2024-2025 NBA Most Valuable Player

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton proudly celebrates hometown superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being named the 2024–25 National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player. This historic recognition highlights not only Shai’s extraordinary skill on the court, but also the pride and admiration he inspires in his hometown community.

Recognizing this remarkable accomplishment and his lasting contributions to the community, the City of Hamilton will host a special event to honour Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Further details of the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Congratulations, Shai! We are beyond thrilled to celebrate this incredible achievement,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player is a testament to your extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic and inspiring leadership both on and off the court. You’ve captured the hearts of fans across the country, especially at home in Hamilton. You’ve never forgotten your roots, and your journey from Hamilton’s local courts to basketball’s biggest stage shows what’s possible with hard work, humility, and heart. You’ve made our city so proud!”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who grew up in Hamilton, has become a role model for aspiring athletes and youth throughout the city. His leadership, commitment, and success continue to inspire a new generation of Hamiltonians.