City of Hamilton and Hamilton Burlington SPCA Solidify Long-Term Partnership to Enhance Animal Welfare

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton Animal Services and the Hamilton Burlington Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (HBSPCA) have reached an agreement that will strengthen their partnership and help shape the future of animal care in our community.

The new agreement clearly defines the responsibilities and financial obligations of both organizations, while still providing the opportunity to review animal service delivery, identify areas for improvement and collaborate on ways to collectively operate more effectively and efficiently.

“I am so pleased that the partnership between Hamilton Animal Services and the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA will continue,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This collaboration is essential, especially as both organizations have faced growing demands in recent years. Now, we can focus on the path ahead – working together to provide the best possible care and service to our community and our furry friends.”

Since 2003, the City’s Animal Services and the HBSPCA have shared a facility located at 254 Dartnall Road. In response to growing demands for services and space, the organizations have been negotiating and collaborating, resulting in this new agreement.

The transition is expected to take approximately ten years. During this time, both the City and the HBSPCA will continue operating out of the facility. The City will also conduct a feasibility study to identify a suitable new location for its animal services operations. Once the transition is complete, the City will relocate to the new site, and the HBSPCA will assume operation of the Dartnall Road facility.

The City of Hamilton and the HBSPCA remain committed to working closely together and maintaining open communication to drive continuous improvement in animal care services across the community.

“This is the positive and collaborative outcome we had hoped for - and great news for our community and the animals we care for,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “I want to acknowledge the time, effort, and dedication from both teams – and especially thank HBSPCA President John Gerard for his partnership throughout this process. I am encouraged by this agreement, which reinforces the strong working relationship between Hamilton Animal Services and the HBSPCA, and our shared commitment to ensuring animal welfare in our city.”

“My thanks to City Manager Cluckie and the City of Hamilton for their ongoing support. I’m happy we have reached this agreement and am deeply grateful for the lasting benefit this will have in our community and to the well-being of animals,” said John Gerrard, President and Chief Executive Officer, HBSPCA. “I also want to recognize the Ward 7 Councillor Jackson for his long-standing support of the HBSPCA in his riding and his tireless advocacy for animal welfare.”

